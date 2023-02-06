While we've seen Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga declare their love for one another, the rest of the islanders' heads have been turned by the steady flow of incoming bombshells.

We may be heading into the fourth week of Love Island 's 2023 winter season but there aren't as many couples locked down as you'd expect at this point in the competition.

Last night, we saw two more contestants dumped from the show, while a shock re-coupling took everyone by surprise – Ron Hall in particular.

If you missed yesterday's episode, make sure to watch our latest recap video below – and check out RadioTimes.com's brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and week 4 predictions.

Last night's episode picked up after Friday night's elimination twist, which saw Maya Jama enter the villa before giving the girls the choice to dump two boys from the island.

While the girls debated over who to eliminate, with Tanyel Revan wanting to save Spencer Wilks, and Olivia Hawkins highlighting that she's made a connection with Kai Fagan, they ultimate decided to dump Spencer and Aaron Waters from the villa.

Having been saved, Ron Hall pulled Lana Jenkins for a chat, with Lana telling him that she was "glad" when she knew he wasn't at risk of being dumped.

While Ron was trying to win Lana back over, she continued to get to know new bombshell Casey O'Gorman, who said: "I won’t need to f**k up with you to realise what I’ve got with you, if that makes you feel any more reassured." Ouch!

Casey and Lana. ©ITV Plc

With Lana undecided, it wasn't long until Tom Clare pulled her aside to warn her about Ron – despite all of his own antics in the villa. The semi-professional footballer described Ron as "slimy" and revealed that he was still flirting with Samie Elishi.

The chat couldn't have come at a better time, with the islanders being gathered around the fire pit once more for a surprise re-coupling.

While Olivia chose Kai, Samie chose Tom, Tanya chose Shaq, Jessie Wynter chose Will Young and Ellie Spence chose Jordan Odofin, it was down to Lana to pick between Ron and Casey. While she was tempted to choose with her heart and her head, she said that she went with her "gut", before picking Casey.

Could she be tempted to gravitate back towards Ron again? We'll have to tune in again tonight to find out.

Love Island continues on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday 6th February 2023. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

