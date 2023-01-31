Here to dive into last week's highlights and all of the action to come are RadioTimes.com 's Lauren Morris (Entertainment and Factual Writer) and Grace Henry (Entertainment and Factual Editor) with episode 2 of The Love Island Lowdown .

We're now entering the third week of Love Island 's 2023 winter season but the drama is only just hotting up with couples consciously uncoupling, bombshells dropping in, and islanders covertly kissing on the villa patio – Ekin-Su -style.

New girl Samie on Love Island. ©ITV Plc

Over the past fortnight, we've seen three islanders dumped from the villa (David Salako, shortly followed by Haris Namani and Anna-May Robey) and six bombshells make their grand entrances, leaving us with 15 islanders living in the somewhat cramped villa.

In this week's edition of The Love Island Lowdown, Lauren and Grace recap some of the biggest moments from Week 2 – from Tom Clare and Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown calling it quits before the semi-pro footballer smooched Ellie Spence on the terrace to Ron Hall's head turning for new girl Samie Elishi, there's a lot to unpack as we head into Week 3.

It's then time for the Factor 50 Forecast as Grace and Lauren deliver their predictions for the upcoming episodes. Who will Samie pick? Will Ron stray from Lana once again? And what will be the fallout from Tom and Ellie's kiss?

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What we do know is that it doesn't take long for the rest of the villa to find out, with Tom telling others not to "make it a big deal" in a first-look clip.

Meanwhile, Kai tells Ron that he's "literally going to stick it on" Samie, telling her later: "Tanya might not like it, me and Tanyel have been good but now you're in here I want to get to know you."

Love Island airs on ITV2 and ITVX at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide or visit our Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.