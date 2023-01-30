The episode will see Ellie and Tom chatting during the day, with Ellie saying she would "love to have a little cuddle" with Tom in bed, but that "we’d have to sleep downstairs though because I feel like we’d be too loud."

After Ellie and Tom shared a secret kiss on the terrace at the end of last night's Love Island , tonight's episode is set to see the fallout of their moment together.

She then says she's "excited to have a little terrace trip tonight" – suggesting their romance could continue in secret.

However, it appears Will will go on to spill their secret before they get the chance, as he tells Jessie, Tanya and Shaq that he has had "a lot on [his] mind" during the day.

He adds: "I got told a little bit of information and I don’t know what to do with it," before revealing that "Ellie pulled me today and said yesterday that she kissed Tom out on the terrace".

He tells the others not to "make it a big deal", but with the secret out, it surely can't be long until the rest of the villa finds out, and Tom realises the cat is out of the bag.

Elsewhere in the episode, new bombshell Samie is set to stir things up, with Ron seeming to have his head turned. He tells Lana: "She’s a good looking girl and on the outside she is my type but I don't know the girl and I didn’t go for my type in the first place here, did I?

"I think I’ve learned from my mistake, depending on how she is, obviously on paper she’s my type but how many times has that ever worked?"

However, it seems Samie may be making a move on Tom, as she tells him: "Initial attraction, I’m probably most attracted to you looks-wise but I also like that you’re quite cheeky."

Tom admits he does fancy her, potentially meaning he and Ellie won't be having any more trips out to the terrace after all.

Meanwhile, Kai tells Ron he's "literally going to stick it on" Samie, telling her later: "Tanyel might not like it, me and Tanyel have been good but now you’re in here I want to get to know you."

With plenty of islanders interested in Samie, who is she going to go for? We'll find out more in the brand new episode tonight.

