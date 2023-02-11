The annual tradition can make or break a Love Island relationship and it couldn't have come at a better time, with 2023 frontrunners Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga hitting the rocks while newest couple Claudia Fogarty and Casey O'Gorman are yet to shut themselves off from making other connections.

The moment we've all been waiting for has finally arrived – Casa Amor is here and the Love Island couples are about to face their toughest test yet.

If you missed Friday night's episode, then don't fret – we're here to catch you up with RadioTimes.com's latest recap episode.

Don't forget to check out our brand new companion show, The Love Island Lowdown, for all the latest gossip, behind-the-scenes theories and predictions for the rest of season 9.

The girls head off for cocktails. ©ITV Plc

Episode 26 kicked off with the islanders waking up after Shaq and Ron's dramatic showdown over dirty dishes. Shaq decided to pull Ron for a chat to start afresh, addressing the tension that had been building over a matter of weeks. Shaq explained that they had grown apart due to Ron's treatment of Lana Jenkins when he was getting to know Tanyel Revan, Ellie Spence, Samie Elishi – or pretty much any woman who walked into the villa.

The two hugged it out and decided to move on – however, that wasn't the end of Shaq's washing up woes, with Lana and Tanya Manhenga having their say on the matter. Telling Shaq that they weren't happy with his handling of dirty dish-gate, Lana and Tanya also said that his words with Ron were evidence of underlying tensions between them.

Shaq took it on board, but he wasn't happy about being ganged up on by the girls.

The girls were then treated to a day out of the villa, being sent for cocktails and a gossip while the boys hung back. Discussing their relationships over a delicious-looking drink, Olivia Hawkins said that her walls were coming down with Kai Fagan while Ellie was feeling disappointed with the lack of chemistry between herself and Jordan Odofin.

Over to Tanya, she admitted that she's starting to see Shaq's bad behaviour and it's giving her "the ick". Eek!

With the girls returning to the villa, Shaq spoke to Tanya once again about their disagreement, telling her that he felt like he was being "told off" and that she handled the situation badly. Tanya hit back by comparing Shaq to her ex-boyfriend, which unsurprisingly didn't go down well. The conversation became tense and the long-time couple were still mid-row when a text came through, asking the islanders to gather around the firepit.

While Tanyel had only just been dumped from the villa, it was time for another elimination and this time, the public got to decide which couple would be packing their bags. Although Samie and Tom and Olivia and Kai were vulnerable to being eliminated, it was Ellie and Jordan who received the fewest votes and were dumped from the villa.

With just six couples left, Iain Stirling piped up at the end of the episode to reveal that Casa Amor was about to return. Will the islanders stick with their beaus or will the ick get the better of them?

