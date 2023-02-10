The ITV2 reality show is approaching the end of its fourth week and while the couples are stronger than ever, friendships are starting to crack as personalities clash – ahem, Ron Hall and Shaq Muhammad .

There's not a huge amount of love between the boys in the Love Island villa after last night's (Thursday 9th February) episode, with the group splitting into two factions and the drama kicking off – all over a few dirty dishes.

Tanyel became the latest islander to be dumped from the Love Island villa last night. ©ITV Plc

Episode 25 began with yet another shock re-coupling, however this time there'd be a single girl packing her bags at the end of the night.

While Lana Jenkins reunited with Ron, Tom Clare picked Samie Elishi despite being open to new bombshell Claudia Fogarty, who was chosen by smitten Casey O'Gorman. Jordan Odofin was the last to couple up and ultimately went with Ellie Spence.

This meant we had to say goodbye to Tanyel Revan who, despite being on the show since day 1, had struggled to find a love connection. After tears were shed for Tanyel, the rest of the islanders waved the north London girl goodbye.

Back in the villa, the boys noticed that a divide was forming between Shaq's friend group – Casey, Will Young, Tom and Jordan – and Ron's mini group with Kai Fagan. While Shaq said that it was because they were the boys who weren't afraid to call out Ron's poor treatment of Lana over the past few weeks, they ultimately decided to try and heal the rift between them.

The next day, the lads talked it all out and agreed to be more unified, just in time for a text to arrive challenging them to cook for the ladies. The boys descended on the kitchen and while Will, Tom and Casey weren't much help, they became the servers for the night.

After a three-course meal that left the girls very happy (except for when Olivia Hawkins asked for her under-cooked steak to return to the frying pan), the boys reached boiling point when they noticed that Ron wasn't helping wash up.

With the rest of the boys irritated by Ron's decision to chat with the girls, Shaq repeatedly called him over to help but when Ron continued to ignore him, he lost his cool, ordering Ron to get in the kitchen.

Lana, Tanya Manhenga and Ron weren't impressed with Shaq telling off Ron, with the girls noting that it wasn't just about the washing up and that there was clear underlying tension between the two men.

Will they be able to put their differences aside and enjoy the time they have left in the villa? We'll have to tune in to the show tonight to find out.

