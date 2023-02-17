After the latest re-coupling, emotions are running high, with Jessie Wynter telling Will Young to stay away from her, while Claudia Fogarty sits Casey O'Gorman down for an awkward conversation after he says goodbye to Cynthia Taylu.

Multiple couples are on shaky ground in tonight's episode of Love Island - and things are going to get even more dangerous when the Casa Amor girls return to reveal exactly what went on during their time in the main villa.

She asks: “So talk me through the girl, or girls, however many girls, you decided to kiss whilst I was away.”

Later, Martin Akinola and Tanya Manhenga have a chat about the events of the re-coupling, with the latter still wondering exactly where she stands with Shaq Muhammad, who she got together with earlier in the season.

Martin says: “You mentioned that I’m a test or a bump in the road, what is that about?”

Tanya replies: “Me and him [Shaq] have a connection and this is the first time that we’ve questioned what we have. Let me try and make you see it this way, if I didn't care about this, I had a choice and really I could have played it safe.”

Shaq later pulls Martin aside to tell him that there's "no hard feelings" between them, which could mean that he's officially moving on from Tanya.

On the other hand, Tom Clare is definitely still interested in Samie Elishi and keen to win her back after Casa Amor.

“I feel like I need to own what I’ve done, it’s not nice obviously, the cuddling and kissing that’s on me big time and I take full responsibility for that," he says. "I hope it’s not done with me and you, you mean a lot to me.”

Tom adds: "I'm going to fight for you, I’m so sorry that I’ve hurt you.”

But it may not be enough for Samie, who responds: “I don’t know, I feel like there is more to it, I’m going to chat to Sanam [Harrinanan] and just ask for her opinion on what actually happened.”

But soon, Samie won't be reliant on opinions as all the facts will become clear. The following morning, she receives a text summoning herself, Jessie and Claudia to a meeting with Casa Amor girls Cynthia, Layla Al-Momani and Lydia Karakyriakou.

The text ends with two ominous hashtags: "#GetTheTea" and "#NothingStaysAtCasa".

Olivia Hawkins reacts: “It’s all going to come out now, boys’ holiday secrets get spilled.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

