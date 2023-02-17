With all of the head-turning, firepit flirting and secret smooching that went on while the girls were away, fans expected the end of Casa Amor to be fiery - however last night's (Thursday 16th February) episode was downright explosive.

The Love Island episode we've all been waiting for aired on ITV2 last night: the post-Casa Amor re-coupling! And it did not disappoint on the drama front.

From the Casa Amor cast speaking their minds to Will Young's antics coming back to haunt him, it all kicked off in the South African villa, so if you missed yesterday's episode, make sure to watch RadioTimes.com's latest recap video above.

Shaq wasn't happy with Tanya's re-coupling decision. ITV

Episode 32 began with both groups of islanders debating over what they'll do when the re-coupling happens, with Tanya Manhenga telling the girls that she kissed Martin Akinola in the bed the night before and that she's unsure whether she can ignore Shaq Muhammad's "red flags".

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, some of the boys are also torn over what to do, with Ron Hall telling Tom Clare that he should couple up with new girl Lydia, despite Tom feeling loyal to Samie Elishi.

The islanders then receive a text revealing that it's time to reunite with the other half of the villa – and the boys gather around the firepit to make their decision.

Despite getting to know a few of the new girls, Casey O'Gorman decided to stick with Claudia Fogarty, who did the same – however, Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo and the rest of the Casa Amor cast had a few things to say on the matter. Cynthia revealed that she straddled Casey on the terrace, much to Casey's horror and Claudia's disappointment.

Next up was Kai Fagan, who decided to couple up with Sanam Harrinanan, while Olivia Hawkins walked back in with Maxwell Samuda. While both had decided to re-couple, Olivia slammed Kai for choosing someone else, saying: "His loss is my gain."

Meanwhile, both Ron and Lana Jenkins chose to stay loyal to one another, resulting in smiles across the whole group. Ron did good this time!

On to Tom, who stuck with Samie despite getting to know Lydia. While Samie was overjoyed to see him standing alone, that changed when Lydia revealed they had kissed and cuddled.

It was then time for Will to make his decision, with the farmer acknowledging that he would be "a broken man either way", adding: "Either if Jessie walks in with another boy or when I have to explain to her what I did on the first night." He stuck with Jessie Wynter, who walked into the villa alone and was incredibly emotional to be reunited with him.

However, heart-breaking scenes ensued when Will had to explain that he kissed Layla Al-Momani on the first night of Casa Amor, wiping away tears as he did so. Meanwhile, Jessie remained stoic throughout his admission, repeating, "It's fine," despite looking incredibly disappointed. Let's hope this isn't the end of #Wessie.

Last up was Shaq, who was excited to be reunited with Tanya again, having spent several nights on the daybed by himself. Unfortunately, she walked back into the villa with Martin to everyone's surprise. Explaining that she wanted the opportunity to get to know Martin a bit more, Tanya said that her re-coupling didn't mean it was over between her and Shaq. However, Shaq didn't feel the same way, and told her that their relationship was now done.

The episode ended with the remaining Casa Amor cast being sent packing, leaving a line-up who have a lot of catching up to do!

