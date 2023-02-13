Introducing the new line-up of Aussie singles, the clip gives fans a first look at "one of the most talked-about shows on Earth" and all the drama to come.

E4 is heading Down Under for the upcoming season of Married at First Sight Australia and has announced the upcoming nuptials with a dramatic new trailer.

In one dramatic scene, we see a furious bride tell her friend: "You're lying," before her friend pulls out her phone and says: "I have proof."

The Australian version celebrates its 10th season this year, with the show promising to "test the relationship bonds of the brand new couples in ways they could never imagine".

Married at First Sight Australia will see 10 brides and 10 grooms meet one another for the first time at the altar on their wedding day after being matched up by relationship experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and clinical sexologist Alessandra Rampolla.

If they make it down the aisle, they'll head off on a luxury honeymoon before moving in with each other and their fellow couples, attending explosive dinner parties and renewing their vows at the jaw-dropping commitment ceremonies.

The Australian version of the show will air on E4 and All4 next month, with the broadcaster sharing transmission details in due course – so save the date!

Married at First Sight UK last aired in August 2022, with season 7 including two same-sex couples for the first time.

