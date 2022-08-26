Married at First Sight UK 2022: Release date, couples, news

With 16 singles meeting their future partner for the very first time when they walk down the aisle, we're in for a very exciting season – particularly with the stag and hen parties set to take place on Monday night.

There's not much longer to wait until Married at First Sight UK returns to our screens, with E4 giving us a Bank Holiday Monday treat by airing the first episode of season 7.

Fans of the show can expect the MAFS UK experts to return to matchmake this year's contestants, while in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Mel Schilling revealed a "challenging and confronting twist" introduced in the series, which will see the marriages tested by intruder couples, who enter the competition half way through.

Here's everything you need to know about MAFS UK 2022.

When does Married at First Sight UK 2022 start?

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 on Monday 29th August at 9pm.

This year's episodes will be airing every night at 9pm on E4 from Monday to Thursday, while fans will be able to catch up on All 4.

Married at First Sight UK 2022 cast

Married at First Sight UK 2022 singles. E4

While we don't yet know who the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples are, E4 has revealed the full cast, which includes the show's first lesbian couple.

Here are all 16 contestants taking part in this year's MAFS UK experiment:

Adrian (37), a digital designer from Manchester

Duka (31), a recruitment HR coordinator from Birmingham

George (40), a financial advisor from Worcester

Jordan (29), an account manager from Darlington

Kwame (42), a business consultant from London

PJ (31), a dancer and performer from Birmingham

Richie (51), a sales advisor from Sheffield

Thomas (31), a mental health care assistant from Liverpool

April (32), a dress designer from London

Chanita (29), a social worker from Derby

Jenna (32), a zero-waste shop owner from Blackpool

Jess (31), a dental hygienist from Cambridgeshire

Kasia (36), a businesswoman from London

Lara (49), a waitress from Nottingham

Whitney (31), a PA from St Albans

Zoe (30), a quantity surveyor from the West Midlands

Married at First Sight UK experts

Married at First Sight UK experts. E4

Returning to guide the couples on their marital journey are Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas.

Australian psychiatrist Schilling joined the UK show last year, having established herself as a dating and relationship expert on the Australian version of the series back in 2016.

Meanwhile, Paul C Brunson has previously appeared on Celebs Go Dating and describes himself as "the world's most influential matchmaker", running his own matchmaking company PCB Agency.

As for Charlene Douglas, she is a London-based sex therapist who also made her MAFS UK debut last year, and has previously appeared on E4's The Sex Clinic.

Married at First Sight UK returns to E4 at 9pm on Monday 29th August. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

