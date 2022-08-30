Who are Thomas and Adrian? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

One of these couples is Thomas and Adrian, who are 31 and 37 respectively. We first met Thomas in yesterday's episode when he attended the initial meet-up, but have yet to encounter Adrian as he was unable to attend.

It's the first week of Married at First Sight UK 2022 , and tonight's brand-new episode will see two more couples getting hitched, meeting for the first time at the altar.

It's clear from Thomas's first appearance that he comes with mountains of energy and is unafraid to ruffle a few feathers amongst the group – but what will his new husband Adrian be like?

It seems from last night's preview that there could be trouble in paradise as Thomas reveals he's never dated someone who's blond before and Adrian's best friend is seen giving Thomas a bit of a grilling.

You can find out all about the rest of the Married at First Sight cast here. Meanwhile, here's everything we know so far about Married At First Sight UK couple Thomas and Adrian.

Who is Thomas?

E4

Age: 31

Job: Mental health care assistant

Location: Liverpool

Instagram: @thomashartleyofficial

Bursting with energy, sarcasm and bawdy humour, 31-year-old Thomas is looking for his match. He's extremely sociable, unapologetically loud and not one to back down in an argument, with his worst nightmare being for someone to describe him as "nice". While he's used to having all eyes on him when he enters a room, he's looking for a partner to help balance him out.

"I'm really concerned they might not like me," he said. "That's OK, but I don't want to waste their time or my own time."

Who is Adrian?

E4

Age: 37

Job: Digital designer

Location: Manchester

Instagram: @adriansanderson

Manchester-based digital designer Adrian is a confident and caring northener with a heart of gold who loves nights outs, hosting dinner parties and movie nights at home. After being a serial dater for the last three years, he's looking to settle down with an upbeat and positive partner who'll make him laugh, be up for an adventure and be someone he can trust.

"I hope that this experiment goes really well and we end up falling in love," he told Channel 4.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

New episodes of Married at First Sight UK air every night at 9pm on E4 from Monday to Thursday, before becoming available on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.