Who are the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples? Meet all the pairs

Now in its seventh season, the E4 show takes a mix of hopeless romantics and, with the help of the Married at First Sight UK dating experts , matches them with the potential loves of their lives – however, they only get to meet for the first time at the altar during their commitment ceremony.

The 2022 season of Married at First Sight UK kicked off last night, with the E4 dating show introducing its line-up of 16 singles as they headed to their hen and stag dos.

Last night, we watched as social worker Chanita was paired with account manager Jordan, before PA Whitney met her future husband, Birmingham-based Duka – but how did they get on?

Here's everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples so far.

Chanita and Jordan

Chanita and Jordan. E4

Derby-based social worker Chanita walked down the aisle last night to find 29-year-old account manager Jordan waiting for her – and luckily for both of them, the sparks immediately began to fly.

While Jordan, who is from Darlington, considers himself a "great catch" with a good job, a close relationship with his mum and cooking skills, 29-year-old Chanita revealed that she's ready to find her future partner after leaving a 10-year relationship two years prior.

With both Chanita and Jordan being raised in single-parent households, the MAFS UK experts believed that they would make a "good match" and the couple quickly bonded after Jordan said that she looked "beautiful" in her wedding dress. Meanwhile, Jordan's mum seemed to take a liking to Chanita after she comforted her new husband while he spoke about his nan passing away – but will the pair make it through the honeymoon stage?

Whitney and Duka

Whitney and Duka. E4

Those who watched last night's MAFS UK premiere will know that it definitely wasn't love at first sight for 31-year-olds Whitney and Duka, after the former made it clear that she wasn't impressed with the match.

While recruitment HR coordinator Duka considers himself a man about town, he revealed that he struggled as a child after fleeing former Yugoslavia with his family to escape conflict and moving to the UK at the age of 10, not knowing a word of English. As for Whitney, the St Albans-based personal assistant admits that she doesn't make the best first impression with people but has recently lost her mother and is ready to give love a chance.

However, after walking down the aisle in front of both contestants' friends and families, Whitney awkwardly reveals that she's ready to do a runner, telling the camera away from the ceremony that she wanted a "brick house" of a man but that Duka is more of a "shed". While at the end of the episode, they appeared to grow closer after Whitney opened up about her mother, it may be a bumpy road ahead for these lovebirds.

