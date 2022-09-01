Who are Lara and Richie? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

Throughout the week, we've been introduced to four pairings, and while the likes of Chanita and Jordan hit it off immediately, Whitney and Duka 's walk down the aisle was less successful.

E4's Married at First Sight UK continues tonight, with the show introducing new brand new couples as they meet for the first time.

This evening's episode will see 49-year-old waitress Lara come face-to-face with her mystery husband – 51-year-old sales advisor Richie – but will it be love at first sight?

Here's everything you need to know about Lara and Richie, two of the Married at First Sight UK cast members.

Who is Lara?

Age: 49

Job: Waitress

Location: Nottingham

Instagram: @thelaraeyre

Former dancer Lara is originally from Canada, and despite having been married and divorced twice before, she still believes in fairy-tale romance. The 49-year-old used to live a luxury lifestyle and has previously flown from Japan to New York just for dinner.

Having been single for 12 years now, Lara is determined to find her prince with her relationship role models being her parents, who have been married for 51 years and are still madly in love. But will her two sons warm to Richie?

"The expects couldn't pick any worse than I could pick," Lara told E4.

Who is Richie?

Age: 51

Job: Sales advisor

Location: Sheffield

Sales advisor Richie has spent 23 years working in the music industry and while he's been constantly on the road and meeting new people, he's now looking for someone to settle down with.

The 51-year-old is also a song-writer, having written a tune that appeared on a Russell Watson album and previously done session work with Sheryl Crow. He describes himself as deep, emotional, a good laugh, clever and socially and emotionally intelligent.

"I don't care what the consequences are or what they uncover – never underestimate a man who has got nothing to lose," he told E4.

Are Lara and Richie still together?

With Lara and Richie keeping everything under wraps on social media, we currently don't know if the pair managed to make things work – so I guess we'll have to keep watching Married at First Sight UK to find out!

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

