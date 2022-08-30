Who are Whitney and Duka? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

Whitney seemed to be unsure about Duka after first laying eyes on him, saying that when compared to the "brickhouse" of a man she wanted, he was more like "a shed".

Last night, our first couples from Married at First Sight UK 2022 walked down the aisle, and while Chanita and Jordan appeared to hit it off immediately, the same couldn't be said for Whitney and Duka.

Although they seemed to bond more over their shared family values, it seems as though the road ahead could be bumpy for these two as they make their way through the experiment.

Whitney had made clear in her meeting with the other singletons before the wedding that she wouldn't settle for anything less than perfect, but will she change her mind about Duka? And will he be able to move past her initial reaction and behaviour at the wedding?

You can find out all about the rest of the Married at First Sight cast and learn about the couples so far here. Meanwhile, here's everything we know so far about Married At First Sight UK couple Whitney and Duka.

Who is Whitney?

E4

Age: 31

Job: PA

Location: St Albans

Instagram: @itswhitneyelizabeth

St Albans-based PA Whitney isn't short of male attention, but wants a man who ticks all the boxes that she can settle down with. After losing her mother, Whitney has had a tough couple of years and while she's dated men on a superficial level, she's never found anyone good enough to bring home to her family.

While Whitney has high expectations for her potential partner, she feels ready to give someone a chance. "I need to get my s**t together and embrace the situation," she told Channel 4.

Who is Duka?

E4

Age: 31

Job: Recruitment HR coordinator

Location: Birmingham

Instagram: @dukacav

HR coordinator Duka moved to the UK at the age of 10 after fleeing former Yugoslavia with his family to escape conflict. While he was bullied for not speaking a word of English, he has since become a man about town, however the girls he fancies are usually superficial. He finds it difficult to put his guard down when people get close to him emotionally, but he's looking for an Instagram girl who loves looking after herself and can also have a deep conversation about world issues.

"People see me and think, 'Oh he's a d**k head' but that's not the case – people are too quick to judge me," he said.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

New episodes of Married at First Sight UK air every night at 9pm on E4 from Monday to Thursday, before becoming available on All 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.