Who are Chanita and Jordan? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

One of the couples whose wedding we've already seen is Chanita and Jordan, a social worker and an account manager who, based on their first interactions, seem to be on a path towards romance.

We've now seen the first two couples from Married at First Sight UK walk down the aisle and say "I do" to a total stranger – and it's fair to say the first episode wasn't light on drama.

The pair had an easy connection from the off, laughing, joking and reassuring one another as they both plunged into the experiment.

The couple seem to have bonded quickly, but what do we know about each of them, and will they go the distance?

You can find out all about the rest of the Married at First Sight cast here, and below is everything we know so far about Married At First Sight UK couple Chanita and Jordan.

Who is Chanita?

Age: 29

Job: Social worker

Location: Derby

Instagram: @chanita__x

A caring, loyal and protective social worker, Chanita has dedicated her life to helping young people. After being in a 10-year relationship two years ago, she is now ready to find her future partner.

"It's so hard to pick out the right people, so I thought why not give the experts a challenge and they can do all the hard work for me," she said.

Who is Jordan?

Age: 29

Job: Account manager

Location: Darlington

Instagram: @jordanemmettconnelly

A fun, outgoing guy, Darlington-based Jordan considers himself a "great catch" with a good job, a close relationship with his family and cooking skills. The 29-year-old is looking to find true love and a real connection, but has found previously that he can be too particular about what he wants.

"I want to get married and have kids, and the clock is ticking," he said.

