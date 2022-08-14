Married at First Sight UK reveals new cast of singles for 2022

A cast of 16 singles looking for love has now been revealed, including a Dreamboy, a social worker, a dental hygienist and a waitress.

A blockbuster season of Married at First Sight UK is on its way, with a fresh batch of singletons hoping to find The One in an unconventional way.

The hopefuls will be heading down the aisle in the search of love when MAFS UK returns on E4 for a longer season of 30 episodes.

They will meet their potential soulmate for the first time on their wedding day and say "I do" to a complete stranger in the hope of finding that special connection before putting their relationship to the test: heading on a honeymoon and then moving in with each other and their fellow couples.

The 16 singletons lined up for this year's season feature confident and caring northerner Adrian, 37, who's a digital designer, 31-year-old Pjay, who is a dancer for the male strip show Dreamboys, who says: "I've got a lot of love to give and I just want to give it 110 per cent.

The line-up of grooms also includes: Recruitment HR Coordinator Duka, 31; Financial Advisor George, 40; Account Manager Jordan, 29; Business Consultant Kwame, 42; Sales Advisor Richie, 51 and Mental Health Care Assistant Thomas; 31.

Dreamboy Pjyay E4

When it comes to the brides, we have social worker Chanita, 29, who came out of a 10-year relationship a couple of years ago and is now ready to meet her future partner, and Jenna, 32, a zero waste shop owner from Blackpool who says MAFS is the only way she's going to find love!

"I don't like dating apps and I don't go out anywhere to meet anyone, so this is the only way I'm going to find love... hopefully!" she says.

Zero waste shop owner Jenna E4

The line-up of women also includes: Dress Designer April, 32; Dental Hygienist Jess, 31; Businesswoman Kasia, 36; Waitress Lara, 49; PA Whitney, 31 and Quantity Surveyor Zoe, 30.

