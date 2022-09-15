Who are Gemma and Matt? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

On Thursday 15th September, Gemma and Matt and Sophie and Jonathan will join the social experiment.

Just when you thought we were done with the weddings on Married at First Sight UK , the experts have only gone and added two new couples to the mix.

Like the rest of the Married at First Sight UK 2022 couples they'll say "I do" when they meet for the first time at at the altar, before going on their honeymoon and getting a chance to test out their relationships in the real world.

As, they join the show, here's everything you need to know about Gemma and Matt.

Who is Gemma?

Married at First Sight UK's Gemma Channel 4

Age: 30

Job: Hair salon owner

From: Devon

Fiercely independent, bold and a bit wild, Gemma describes herself as a "bad b***h." Although very outspoken, she has a lot of love to give, but she's yet to find a man who can add substance to her life.

As a proud mother of two and owner of a successful hair salon, Gemma lives life to the fullest and feels she has it all except for one thing. She says she got close to a fairytale romance a couple of times, but now feels like she’s running out of luck and is desperate to meet a man who can sweep her off her feet and keep up with her antics in the bedroom!

Who is Matt?

Married at First Sight UK's Matt Channel 4

Age: 32

Job: Barbershop owner

From: Huddersfield

Barbershop owner Matt, 32, is looking for his next adventure. He describes himself as an extrovert with lots of love to give, has two dogs who he adores, and when he's not hiking with them, he can be found in the gym where he could be doing anything from calisthenics to weightlifting.

Matt would like to meet a woman who shares his passion for life and isn't afraid to try new things.

ne with a natural look who is easy going and up for an adventure.

