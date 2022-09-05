Who are Zoe and Jenna? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

The E4 reality show has so far matched six Married at First Sight couples and some have been more successful pairings than others, with Chanita and Jordan hitting it off straight away while we'd be surprised if Whitney and Duka make it to the end of the experiment.

We're into Week 2 of Married at First Sight UK and with just two more couples left to introduce, we've almost made our way through the full 2022 line-up .

In the last episode, we met Jess and Pjay, who got off to a rough start in their marital journey after Jess struggled to deal with Pjay's career as a Dreamboys dancer, as well as Canadian born waitress Lara and Richie, a 51 year old who has never been in a relationship.

Tonight, we'll be meeting the remaining four contestants, including Zoe and Jenna – the show's first lesbian couple who will be coming face-to-face for the first time at the end of the aisle. But will sparks fly?

Here's everything we know so far about Zoe and Jenna and whether they are still together.

Who is Zoe?

Age: 30

Job: Quantity surveyor

Location: West Midlands

Instagram: @zoeclifton

Quantity surveyor Zoe is outgoing, ambitious and a successful professional however she's yet to find a girl that she can settle down with. The 30-year-old is now looking for a genuine connection with someone who can share her softer side.

Having recently turned the big 3-0, Zoe no longer wants to be a serial dater and is ready to find someone she can start a family.

"I've never been with someone and thought, 'I want to grow old with you,'" she said about her love life.

Who is Jenna?

Age: 32

Job: Zero-waste shop owner

Location: Blackpool

Instagram: @jennarobo

Blackpool-based Jenna is a small business-owner who has never seen herself getting married. While the 32-year-old hates the traditional concept of marriage and doesn't like the idea of a woman taking a man's name, she wants to find love and commit to someone who she can build a long life with.

"I don't like dating apps and I don't go out anywhere to meet anyone, so this is the only way I'm going to find love... hopefully," she said.

Are Zoe and Jenna still together?

As the couple don't give anything away on their Instagrams, we'll have to tune in to Married at First Sight UK to find out whether the pair stay together.

However, we do know that they both follow each other on Instagram still, so if Zoe and Jenna did break up, at least they seem to be on good terms!

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm on E4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

