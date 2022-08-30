Who are April and George? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

Their wedding will feature in tonight's show, after we met both cast members separately at their respective meet-ups in Monday's episode.

April and George are one of this year's brand-new couples on Married at First Sight UK , who will be setting eyes on each other for the very first time when they meet at the altar.

Last night's preview has teased that there could be some bumps in the road for these newlyweds, as April seems taken aback when hearing that George has four children.

You can find out all about the rest of the cast members featuring in this year's season here, and can find below everything we know so far about Married at First Sight UK 2022 couple April and George.

Who is April?

E4

Age: 32

Job: Dress designer

Location: London

Instagram: @aprilbanbury

Dress designer April is used to making wedding gowns for other people but hasn't yet worn her own, joking that she's "always the bridal designer, never the bride". A former Miss Great Britain, April is ready to put her love life in the hands of the MAFS UK experts. Driven and ambitious, April won't stop until she succeeds in anything she does and considers herself to be a positive and bubbly social butterfly.

She's looking for someone who won't mind her being independent and wants to live life to its fullest with her, saying: "The experts have a great success rate, so I feel like I've got nothing to lose and potentially a lot to gain."

Who is George?

E4

Age: 40

Job: Financial advisor

Location: Worcester

Instagram: @george__roberts__

Father-of-four George is a true romantic who is looking for someone emotionally open to keep him on his toes. The financial advisor lives in the countryside with his two eldest children and, while he was heartbroken after divorcing his wife, hopes the relationship experts can help him find what is missing from his life.

"My only concern is that I might not be good enough for her," he told Channel 4.

