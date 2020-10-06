Meet the Married at First Sight UK matchmaking team

Four nervous singles looking for love are about to take the romantic plunge of a lifetime in the brand new series of Channel 4’s Married at First Sight UK.

The four-part series will see the Married at First Sight UK 2020 line-up march down the aisle with a complete stranger who they’ve been paired with by the show’s dating experts and psychologists.

But who are the dating coaches in charge of matching this year’s participants with their new spouse? Here’s everything you need to know about Paul C Brunson, Genevieve Gresset and Dr Angela Smith.

Paul C Brunson

Instagram: @paulcbrunson

Paul C Brunson is best known as one of the dating coaches on E4’s reality series Celebs Go Dating, which he joined in 2018.

The expert, who calls himself “the world’s most influential matchmaker”, runs his own matchmaking company, PCB Agency, has written a book about dating and co-hosted a matchmaking show with Oprah Winfrey called Lovetown. He has been married to his wife Jill since 2000 and the couple have two children together.

Speaking to The Mirror about his involvement on the show, he said: “I don’t think you can be a great matchmaker unless you’re confident that you can put together great matches, and we can. We are the all-stars of matchmaking.”

He added: “For the first time ever the UK is going to get a look at what modern day matchmaking really looks like and that it is far from making a mockery of marriage, it’s in support of the institution of marriage.”

Genevieve Gresset

Instagram: @genevieve_gresset

Genevieve Gresset is a dating and relationship expert, an international matchmaker and the CEO of exclusive dating firm Elect Club.

She runs Relationship Retreats – a company which organises retreats for single people hoping to learn how to find love – with her Married at First Sight costar Dr Angela Smith.

Dr Angela Smith

Instagram: @drangelasmith

Dr Angela Smith is a forensic psychologist, a lecturer and a leading trainer in resilience, mental toughness and handling narcissism.

She has written articles for the Huffington Post, given TED talks and founded The Resilient Way – a resilience coaching and training scheme.

Series five of Married at First Sight UK starts on Channel 4 on October 6th at 9:30pm. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.