Married at First Sight UK 2021 release date rumours, trailer, experts, couples and latest news

Now a bonafide hit around the world, Married at First Sight began in the Netherlands. It has since seen many iterations of the show pop up internationally, with us having our very own UK version here – though we are just as addicted to the Married at First Sight Australia too if we’re being totally honest.

The concept is simple, couples meet for the first time on the day of their wedding. After saying “I do”, they head off on their honeymoon before living with each other for a while to test how well they get along. They are watched over – not at all times, that would be weird – by experts who give guidance. The ultimate goal is for love to be found and the contestants to get their very own happily ever after.

As expected though, a lot of couples who meet do not spend the rest of their days together after the experiment, but it can happen. A couple from the 2020 series recently even celebrated their one year anniversary. But will the same happen this year?

Here is all we know so far about Married at First Sight UK 2021.

Married at First Sight UK 2021 release date

We are still awaiting word of when the next series of Married at First Sight UK will launch but we can make an educated guess. Whereas some previous series have debuted in the spring, series five began in October 2020.

Given that we are edging closer to that date, we predict series six will return in Autumn 2021.

Who are the Married at First Sight UK experts?

We have three experts on hand for series 6 to dish out advice to the would-be lovers that will be meeting at the end of the aisle. This year we have Mel Schilling, who appeared on the original Australian version of the show, and she will be joining Celebs Go Dating’s Paul C Brunson and Sex and Relationship Therapist, Charlene Douglas.

Who are the Married at First Sight UK contestants?

The contestants looking for love that will go the distance are yet to be revealed for the upcoming series. That being said, we are not far away from the likely start date of the show now so we should be hearing a lot more about who we will be watching in the next few weeks.

Who are the Married at First Sight UK couples?

We don’t know as yet but we don’t have long to wait until we can start trying to work out which marriage we think will last.

Married at First Sight UK 2021 trailer

There is a trailer but don’t expect to learn much more about this series as it is more of a skit than it is a preview of what is to come – it will be nice to be surprised when the show starts though.

