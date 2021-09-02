Who are the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples? Meet all the pairs on series six

A brand new series of Married at First Sight UK is currently underway on E4.

This year, 16 singletons will get married to a complete stranger with the help of the Married at First Sight UK experts – Paul C Brunson, Charlene Douglas, and Mel Schiling – who will be pairing each couple based on their compatibility.

So far, we’ve seen four couples matched on the show, and another two couples will say “I do!” on Thursday night’s show.

As the series continues, here’s a list of all the couples so far.

Nikita and Ant

Nikita and Ant were one of the first couples to tie the knot on series six. While Ant, 28, admitted she was definitely his type, Nikita, 26, was “disappointed”, saying the experts had ignored what she’d asked for.

Nikita started to warm to her husband as their wedding continued, however, things turned sour when they headed on their honeymoon to Mexico. Ant thought Nikita was too obsessed with looks, as she kept asking for compliments, but she said this was just her way of bantering.

By the end of the trip things seemed to be in a better place though, as they flirted with one another.

Megan and Bob

There was an instant spark between Megan and Bob when they met on their wedding day, however, the pair noticed they had a lot of differences when they went on their honeymoon to the Dominican Republic. Introvert Megan, 26, couldn’t put up with hyper Bob, 26, who talked constantly throughout the trip and splashed about in the pool when she wanted to sunbathe and sip on cocktails.

Will they be able to put their differences aside?

Morag and Luke

The experts thought Morag and Luke could be a bit of a slow burner, and it’s safe to say their marriage got off to an awkward start.

On their wedding day, Morag revealed she didn’t want children – something that didn’t sit well with Luke who told his friend he’s always wanted a family of his own. And during their honeymoon in Switzerland, Morag wasted no time telling him that he wasn’t her usual type. In some very brutal scenes, she picked at his wardrobe and insulted him, saying she was after a “man” not a “boy” – ouch!

Despite this, he treated her to a romantic dinner and let her choose some new clothes for him.

Dan and Matt

Dan and Matt might just be our favourite couple of the series so far! Holistic sales worker Dan, 26, and charity worker Matt, 39, instantly hit it off when they met. Despite their age gap, there was a lot of attraction between them that only grew when they were whisked off to Mexico for their honeymoon.

During their trip, Dan decided to tell Matt that he wants to live by the sea, but city boy Matt wasn’t so keen on moving away from his family.

Could this be a deal breaker for the happy couple?

Marilyse and Franky

Marilyse and Franky are another couple taking part in the experiment. Sporty Marilyse, 37, is looking for a strong-minded man to be her soulmate, and the experts think that could be Franky – a 47-year-old strength and conditioning coach, who lives in Dubai.

Only time will tell if these two are a match made in heaven…

Amy and Josh

Amy and Josh are set to tie the knot on the E4 show. Amy is a 34-year-old sports journalist from Cornwall, and Josh is a 26-year-old insurance worker from West London.

They both appear to have sports in common, with Josh describing himself as an athlete in his Instagram bio, but will they get along in other ways as well?

