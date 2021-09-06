Who are Tayah and Adam? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple
Will the duo be able to make it to the end of the experiment?
E4’s Married at First Sight UK is currently underway.
One of the couples taking part in the experiment this year is Tayah and Adam, who’ll say “I do” on the episode airing on Monday, 6th September.
Tayah, 25, is after a “confident” guy, who will look good standing next to her, and the Married at First Sight UK experts think that could be Adam – a 26-year-old electrician from Doncaster.
Here’s everything you need to know about the couple.
Who is Tayah?
Age: 25
From: Welwyn Garden City
Job: Estate agent
Instagram: @tayahvictoria
Tayah is an estate agent from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire.
The fun-loving 25-year-old wants a man who she can look after, but he also needs to be confident and have something about himself.
Speaking ahead of her MaFS debut, Tayah said: “My happy ever after would be that I’ve always wanted to get married and wanted kids. I’ve always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this.”
Who is Adam?
Age: 26
From: Doncaster
Job: Electrician
He’s also super competitive and, for the right person, he’d not only make time for them, but would work hard at the marriage to ensure it’s successful.
“Forcing myself into the situation where I have to be with someone – I’m only going to take positives from it. Hopefully I’ll find the right one,” he said about his decision to sign up for the show.
