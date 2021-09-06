Who are Tayah and Adam? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

E4’s Married at First Sight UK is currently underway.

Advertisement

One of the couples taking part in the experiment this year is Tayah and Adam, who’ll say “I do” on the episode airing on Monday, 6th September.

Tayah, 25, is after a “confident” guy, who will look good standing next to her, and the Married at First Sight UK experts think that could be Adam – a 26-year-old electrician from Doncaster.

Here’s everything you need to know about the couple.

Who is Tayah?

Age: 25

From: Welwyn Garden City

Job: Estate agent

Instagram: @tayahvictoria

Tayah is an estate agent from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire.

The fun-loving 25-year-old wants a man who she can look after, but he also needs to be confident and have something about himself.

Speaking ahead of her MaFS debut, Tayah said: “My happy ever after would be that I’ve always wanted to get married and wanted kids. I’ve always wanted to be a young mum. My end goal is to have that family and have that family unit. So that would be an ideal situation to come from this.”

Who is Adam?

Age: 26

From: Doncaster

Advertisement

Job: Electrician

Channel 4

Adam is a an electrician from Doncaster.

Having divided the majority of his time between work and the gym, he’s never had time to find himself a proper partner, so he’s hoping MaFS will help him find his dream girl.

So, what is Adam’s type?

His ideal match would have nice eyes and be naturally pretty. They must be ambitious, spontaneous and positive. Adam loves pushing himself, being challenged and trying new things, so wants to see his potential partner challenge him in a new way.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.