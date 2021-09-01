Who are Amy and Josh? Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple
Will they be a match made in heaven?
A new batch of singletons are testing out whether they can have an everlasting marriage with someone they just met on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.
The dating show returned for series six on Monday 30th August, introducing us to the 16 singles looking for love.
One of the couples taking part this year is Amy and Josh.
The pair were matched by the Married at First Sight experts, which includes matchmaker Paul C Brunson, psychiatrist Mel Schilling, who has moved over from the Australian series, and sex therapist Charlene Douglas, who is brand new to the show.
They’ll tie the knot on the show and get to test out their relationship in the real world. But, will sparks fly?
Here’s everything you need to know about Amy and Josh – one of the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples.
Who is Amy?
Age: 34
From: Cornwall
Job: Sports journalist
Instagram: @thatsportsspice
Amy is a sports journalist from Cornwall.
With sport in her genes, she soon made it her main passion in life and now works as a sports presenter, using various platforms to discuss football and her favourite team, Chelsea FC.
With over 100k followers on Instagram, Amy is very well known in her field. She previously had a 10-year career in glamour modelling.
Asked why she signed up for the E4 dating show, Amy said: “With Married At First Sight UK, either I’m going to find the love of my life or I’m going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life.”
She hopes to learn what love is on the show and take off the veneer of sassiness that has protected her from letting another person in.
Who is Josh?
Age: 26
From: West London
Job: Insurance
Instagram: @joshuachristie_
Insurance worker Josh hails from West London. From a young age, his ambition, competitiveness and drive have all made him succeed at anything he turns his hand to, from his sporting ambitions, to working hard as a teenager when his dad passed away.
Josh joined the show with the hopes of finding someone who understands him, but can also put him in his place.
He also likes someone with a good balance between social and work life, who works hard, likes fitness, but also doesn’t take themselves too seriously.
Speaking ahead of his Married at First Sight debut, he said: “I think marriage has always been on my cards, but I could never see myself getting on one knee, so this is a fast track! Sometimes I need to be kicked into the deep end so for me this is the start of a new chapter.”
Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4.