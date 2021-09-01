Who are Amy and Josh? Meet the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

A new batch of singletons are testing out whether they can have an everlasting marriage with someone they just met on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

The dating show returned for series six on Monday 30th August, introducing us to the 16 singles looking for love.

One of the couples taking part this year is Amy and Josh.

The pair were matched by the Married at First Sight experts, which includes matchmaker Paul C Brunson, psychiatrist Mel Schilling, who has moved over from the Australian series, and sex therapist Charlene Douglas, who is brand new to the show.

They’ll tie the knot on the show and get to test out their relationship in the real world. But, will sparks fly?

Here’s everything you need to know about Amy and Josh – one of the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples.

Who is Amy?

Age: 34

From: Cornwall

Job: Sports journalist

Instagram: @thatsportsspice

Amy is a sports journalist from Cornwall.

With sport in her genes, she soon made it her main passion in life and now works as a sports presenter, using various platforms to discuss football and her favourite team, Chelsea FC.

With over 100k followers on Instagram, Amy is very well known in her field. She previously had a 10-year career in glamour modelling.

Asked why she signed up for the E4 dating show, Amy said: “With Married At First Sight UK, either I’m going to find the love of my life or I’m going to learn a really big lesson from it, which might lead me to the love of my life.”

She hopes to learn what love is on the show and take off the veneer of sassiness that has protected her from letting another person in.

Don't miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox.

Who is Josh?

Age: 26

From: West London

Job: Insurance

Instagram: @joshuachristie_

Insurance worker Josh hails from West London. From a young age, his ambition, competitiveness and drive have all made him succeed at anything he turns his hand to, from his sporting ambitions, to working hard as a teenager when his dad passed away.

Josh joined the show with the hopes of finding someone who understands him, but can also put him in his place.