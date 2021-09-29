Married at First Sight UK star Amy considered leaving the process many times

Amy Christophers is about to make her final decision on Married at First Sight UK, as the final vows commence.

On Wednesday, 29th September Amy and Josh will decide if they want to continue in their marriage or go their separate ways.

While the sports journalist managed to make it to this point in the show, she tells RadioTimes.com she contemplated leaving the series many times before, and it’s not because of her hubby.

“There were a few times that I wanted to leave the process, not because of Josh, but because of the high pressure stress of it all,” she says.

Throughout the experiment, viewers saw Amy and Josh have quite heated discussions and arguments, one of which ended in Josh telling her to shut up during a dinner party. During the homestays, Amy was clearly irritated by Josh, calling him names for joking around in the kitchen and being quite hostile towards him.

Addressing these moments, Amy says: “There’s just certain situations that I could have handled better I think. You know, you have to you have to take into consideration how stressful it is and emotions run high.”

Although Amy knew the Married at First Sight UK experts would be matching her with someone who she’d go on to marry, she thought the show would be different when she initially signed up.

“It’s very different from what I thought it was going to be. I didn’t even know what the show was when I applied for it,” she explains.

“I literally thought it was going to be like a documentary and you just find a person, that’s it. But then when you have to add in the equation of the dinner party and all those other things, I’m not used to people being in my business 24/7, and I’m not used to being in other people’s business.”

Early on in the series, Amy, who is a presenter for Racing TV’s #Raceday, described herself as being very “spiritual” – something Josh, 26, took some time getting used to.

Due to her “spirituality”, the 34-year-old says she found certain elements of the show particularly difficult.

She continues: “Being spiritual, it’s actually against everything I believe in to be so nosy and cast judgement on things, so that part of the process I found really distressing, like just constantly having to give my opinions on other people, it just really lowered my vibration. I felt like s**t most times to be honest, apart from when it was just me and Josh.”

Amy says she and Josh “kept to our selves” to avoid tense situations, however, it didn’t necessarily pay off, as she didn’t get to know the other Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples as well as she could have.

“We just sort of kept to ourselves really and tried not to interact too much with everybody else, unless we had to at dinner parties, and that probably didn’t do me justice because I didn’t get to know most people, so then there were a few rifts and things like that, which probably could have been ironed out had I got to know people or had they got to know me,” she says.

“A lot of them prejudged me and then when they actually got to know me, they were like, ‘Oh my God, you’re actually a really nice person, we thought you were stuck up, we thought you were like this.’ That’s probably something I would have changed, just getting to know people at the start.”

Amy Christophers is a presenter for Racing TV’s #Raceday, taking new and existing racing fans behind the scenes on social media to bring the stories and buzz of a raceday to life

Married at First Sight UK airs on Channel 4, Monday to Thursday at 9pm. The final vows will take place on Wednesday 29th September and Thursday 30th September. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.