Who are Morag and Luke? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple
Will Morag and Luke make it to the end of the experiment?
A new series of Married at First Sight UK has started on E4.
One of the couples getting married on the show is Luke and Morag.
Luke, 36, had been left heart broken from his previous relationship, and after years of working on himself was ready to find that special someone.
Meanwhile, confident and bubbly Morag was looking to find a “spontaneous and fun” man who wanted to settle down with her.
However, in an exclusive Married at First Sight clip, Morag expressed disappointment ahead of wedding, saying: “I am so nervous, I need sanitary pads for my armpits. What if I get there and I don’t actually like him?”
So, will these two be a match made in heaven? Or could they be heading for splitsville already?
Here’s everything you need to know about Morag and Luke as they say “I do” on Married at First Sight UK.
Who is Morag?
Age: 30
From: Essex
Job: Veterinary nurse
Instagram: @morag_moo
Unapologetically confident and loud Morag from Essex says she learned from the best, her dad, with whom who she spent an unconventional upbringing between Essex and Ibiza.
In terms of what she’s looking for on the E4 dating show, she explained: I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”
Who is Luke?
Age: 36
From: Cardiff
Job: Care home manager and firefighter
Instagram: @luke.dawson1010
Luke has the whole package – a respectable job, the house, he’s a perfect gentleman, and he’s a certified fire-fighter. The only thing is, he can’t see any of that in himself.
Luke’s last relationship crushed his confidence and prior to the show, he’d spent years trying to rebuild himself.
Speaking in an interview ahead of the show, he said: “I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub. Because they’ve done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me.