The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Who are Morag and Luke? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

Who are Morag and Luke? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

Will Morag and Luke make it to the end of the experiment?

Married at First Sight UK Morag and Luke

Published:

A new series of Married at First Sight UK has started on E4.

Advertisement

One of the couples getting married on the show is Luke and Morag.

Luke, 36, had been left heart broken from his previous relationship, and after years of working on himself was ready to find that special someone.

Meanwhile, confident and bubbly Morag was looking to find a “spontaneous and fun” man who wanted to settle down with her.

However, in an exclusive Married at First Sight clip, Morag expressed disappointment ahead of wedding, saying: “I am so nervous, I need sanitary pads for my armpits. What if I get there and I don’t actually like him?”

So, will these two be a match made in heaven? Or could they be heading for splitsville already?

Here’s everything you need to know about Morag and Luke as they say “I do” on Married at First Sight UK.

Who is Morag?

Age: 30

From: Essex

Job: Veterinary nurse

Advertisement

Instagram: @morag_moo

Unapologetically confident and loud Morag from Essex says she learned from the best, her dad, with whom who she spent an unconventional upbringing between Essex and Ibiza.

In terms of what she’s looking for on the E4 dating show, she explained: I want the experts to help because I’ve got high expectations of myself and what I want from my partner. I want them to help me open up and let someone in.”

Who is Luke?

Age: 36

From: Cardiff

Job: Care home manager and firefighter

Instagram: @luke.dawson1010

Luke has the whole package – a respectable job, the house, he’s a perfect gentleman, and he’s a certified fire-fighter. The only thing is, he can’t see any of that in himself.

Luke’s last relationship crushed his confidence and prior to the show, he’d spent years trying to rebuild himself.

Speaking in an interview ahead of the show, he said: “I already have more in common with this person than I would do meeting them on dating apps or in the pub. Because they’ve done the same thing, they must be in a similar circumstance to me.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide  or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

Tags

All about Married at First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK Dan and Matt
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
Coffee

Exclusive offer from Radio Times:

Love Coffee? Save up to 49% on Wild Highlands Coffee

Get offer