Who are Morag and Luke? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

A new series of Married at First Sight UK has started on E4.

Advertisement

One of the couples getting married on the show is Luke and Morag.

Luke, 36, had been left heart broken from his previous relationship, and after years of working on himself was ready to find that special someone.

Meanwhile, confident and bubbly Morag was looking to find a “spontaneous and fun” man who wanted to settle down with her.

However, in an exclusive Married at First Sight clip, Morag expressed disappointment ahead of wedding, saying: “I am so nervous, I need sanitary pads for my armpits. What if I get there and I don’t actually like him?”

So, will these two be a match made in heaven? Or could they be heading for splitsville already?

Here’s everything you need to know about Morag and Luke as they say “I do” on Married at First Sight UK.

Who is Morag?

Age: 30

From: Essex

Job: Veterinary nurse

Advertisement

Instagram: @morag_moo