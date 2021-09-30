Series six of Married at First Sight UK is about to come to an end on E4, with the remaining Married at First UK 2021 couples making their decisions at the final vows.

Advertisement

But it’s not over yet, with the couples set to return for a reunion show, where viewers will get to find out how things went after the cameras stopped rolling.

So, when is the Married at First Sight UK 2021 reunion show? And what can viewers expect?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is the Married at First Sight UK 2021 reunion?

Married at First Sight UK: Reunion will air on E4 on Monday 4th October at 9pm.

It will see the Married at First Sight UK experts, matchmaker Paul C Brunson, psychiatrist Melanie Schilling, and Charlene Douglas invite this year’s participants back for a final review.

Viewers will also get to find out which Married at First Sight UK couples are still together.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

So far, we know Dan and Matt, and Marilyse and Franky chose to remain in their marriages at the final vows, which aired on Wednesday 29th September.

Amy and Josh, Tayah and Adam, and Morag and Luke will make their decision on the final episode airing on Thursday 30th September.

All contestants, including those couples who have already split, such as Jordon and Alexis and Megan and Bob – who decided to leave earlier in the experiment – will also be back for the reunion show.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight: Reunion airs Monday 4th October on E4 at 9pm. Check out where MaFS UK was filmed or what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.