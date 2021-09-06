Who are Jordon and Alexis? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

A new set of singletons are testing out whether you can find everlasting love with a stranger on the new series of Married at First Sight UK.

One of those couples is Jordon and Alexis, who are set to tie the knot on the episode airing on Monday, 6th September.

Jordon, 27, is a personal trainer who describes himself as having a very positive soul, while model Alexis, 28, sees herself as bold, lively and an incredibly strong woman.

The Married at First Sight UK experts think they match on paper, but will they get on in real life, and stay together after the experiment?

Here’s everything you need to now.

Who is Jordon?

Age: 27

From: Cardiff

Job: Personal trainer

Instagram: @jordonmundell

Jordon is a personal trainer from Cardiff.

He describes himself as positive soul, but says people don’t always see it.

Jordon was raised on the traditions and values of his grandmother, and also strongly believes in God and spirituality. He would love to bring a partner home to meet his grandmother, but mostly he’s looking for someone with whom he can raise the family he never had. Speaking ahead of his MaFS debut, he said: “My happily ever after would be to learn stuff about myself that I didn’t know before. I want to become stronger as a person and to obviously walk away with a partner and with some new friends.

Who is Alexis?

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Model

Instagram: @alexiseconomoux

Model Alexis, 28, hails from London. She says her bold and lively character can often be mistaken for being opinionated and territorial.

Model Alexis, 28, hails from London. She says her bold and lively character can often be mistaken for being opinionated and territorial.

Over the last two years, she took a break from boyfriends and realised she needed to work on herself. She's now ready to make the space and time for what she hopes will be the last man in her life. So, what exactly is she looking for? Alexis wants an ambitious, well-educated, well spoken, family orientated husband. He also needs to be understanding, compassionate and affectionate. He must know how to communicate and be in touch with his emotions, but mostly she wants a best friend kind of relationship as she's never had that before.