Where is MAFS UK filmed? All the locations featured in the E4 dating show

A brand new series of Married at First Sight UK is currently underway on E4.

So far, we’ve seen the eight Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples get hitched, and head on their honeymoons in some very beautiful locations.

Now back from their romantic trips, the couples have set up home in an apartment block, while others have returned to their normal lives, opting to instead leave the experiment.

Throughout the series, the couples meet for dinners, and sit down with the Married at First Sight UK experts at commitment ceremonies, where they decide if they want to stay or leave the show.

So, where exactly is the series filmed? Here’s everything you need to know.

Where is Married at First Sight UK 2021 filmed?

The show is filmed in various locations. During weeks one and two of the show, we watched the couples tie the knot in some beautiful wedding ceremonies.

Previously, couples have tied the knot at Eastwell Manor in Ashford, Kent.

The beautiful building is a former Royal residence as part of The Garden of England, Kent. Today the manor is home to Champneys Spa hotel.

This year, it looks like Jordon and Alexis said “I do” at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire.

By the looks of things, this was the same wedding venue used for all the couple on the show, with many of the cast tagging the town on their social media posts.

According to the website, wedding packages start from just £195 per person, with an exclusive used of a ceremony, reception, dining and evening reception. Complimentary stay in Brownlow Lodge for the couple on their wedding night with Champagne and chocolates is included, and wedding guests can take advantage of the preferential accommodation rates.

After the weddings, couples were sent on their honeymoons, with former couple Nikita and Ant, Dan and Matt and Amy and Josh heading to Mexico, where they stayed on the Riviera Maya coastline.

Megan and Bob enjoyed a romantic break in Dominican Republic, while Alexis and Jordon spent time in The Maldives, Morag and Luke went to Switzerland, Tayah and Adam visited Antigua for their break, and Marilyse and Franky had a staycation in the Lake District.

Back in the UK, the couples moved into an apartment block in Brighton, where they’ll live together for the rest of the experiment.

Throughout the week, the couples meet for dinners and commitment ceremonies with the experts, where they have to decide whether they want to stay or leave the ceremony.

With the couples living in Brighton, it’s very likely this venue could be nearby.

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4.