Who are Marilyse and Franky? Meet Married at First Sight 2021 couple
Everything you need to know about Marilyse and Franky as they get married on the E4 dating show.
The new series of Married at First Sight UK is currently underway. So far we’ve been introduced to some of the new couples, including Nikita and Ant, who were one of the first to say “I do” on the show.
Marilyse and Franky are another couple who are taking part in the experiment.
Sporty Marilyse, 37, joined the show in search of a strong-minded man to be her soulmate, and the Married at First Sight UK experts matched her with strength and conditioning coach Franky, 47.
But, will they have as much in common as the matchmakers think?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple.
Who is Marilyse?
Age: 36
From: Yorksire
Job: Personal trainer
Instagram: @marilyse_elena_corrigan_pt
Marilyse is an elegant, sporty lass from Yorkshire. She works as a personal trainer and leads a very fitness-dominated lifestyle, and she’s looking for a man to match this same energy.
Her dream would be to find her teammate in life, who she can conquer the world with! They’ve just got to get her two sons’ approval first, who are keen for their mum to be with someone, but they have a lot of thoughts on who that should be.
“I would love to go through to the experiment to the very end and still be with the guy. That is what I want to happen and what I expect to happen. I will be a bit disappointed if it doesn’t happen, but we’ll have to wait and see,” she said.
Who is Franky?
Age: 46
From: Currently living in Dubai
Job: Strength and conditioning coach
Instagram: @fitcoachfranky
Franky is a 46-year-old strength and conditioning coach. He currently resides in Dubai, and is hoping his new partner will join him overseas. Prior to his move across the pond, Franky was part of the military.
He desperately wants to find someone who shares his morals and his beliefs.
“All my life has been about challenges. I don’t like to do the normal. If anything is normal then I find it boring. I’m not captured unless I’m entertained and challenged – and Married At First Sight UK is a bloody big challenge,” he said in an interview before his MaFS debut.
Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4.