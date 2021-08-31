Who are Nikita and Ant? Meet Married at First Sight UK 2021 couple

Series six of Married at First Sight UK kicked off on Monday, 30th August, and introduced us to 16 singletons, ready to say “I do”.

Advertisement

One of the couples to walk down the aisle was Nikita and Ant.

Ant, 28, from Manchester was looking for someone bubbly, and he certainly got that with outspoken Nikita, who told the other girls she wouldn’t settle for anything less than what she wanted during the joint hen do, and swore on their wedding day when she got her veil tangled.

So, who are Nikita and Ant? And will they stay together? Here’s everything we know so far about the couple.

Who is Nikita?

Channel 4

Age: 26

From: County Durham

Job: Sales

Instagram: @nikita__jasmine

Nikita, 26, hails from County Durham. With sassiness, confidence, and lots of opinions, Nikita had no plans to mess around on the show.

So much so, she had already planned her wedding and picked her children’s names before meeting her match.

“Ideally, we all want our Prince Charming who we are going to be with until the day we die. I just think that if I meet someone who blows me away and we’re on the same wavelength and have proper banter it will be great,” she said in her interview ahead of the show.

Who is Ant?

Channel 4

Age: 28

Job: Business development

From: Manchester

Instagram: @antpoole__

Ant is from Manchester and works in business development. The ideal woman for him would be someone who is funny, bubbly, ambitious person and up for exploring and adventure!

Speaking ahead of the show, he said: “The best that could happen is that the experts find me a match and it works out perfectly and find our happily ever after. The worst case is it doesn’t work out and I make some new friends and I learn a bit about myself as a person.”

What happened on Nikita and Ant’s wedding day?

On the episode, which aired on Monday, August 30th, the pair met for the first time and tied the knot.

There were a few doubts, with one of Ant’s guests whispering: “This is bad” as they waited for Nikita to arrive at the wedding.

While Ant seemed keen to get to know Nikita, it was very clear from the beginning that he wasn’t her type, as she revealed in her VT: “They’ve just done the total opposite of what I’ve asked for… I don’t think they’ve listened to what I said.”

One of her friends also admitted that Ant was “so far from her type” and Nikita later revealed she was very “disappointed” because she had been very open with the Married at First Sight experts and told them looks were important to her.

“She’s bold and brash – it could be a point of friction,” Ant’s dad revealed after the nuptials.

However, when they shared their vows, there were lots of laughs between them, suggesting that their relationship could be a slow burner…

During the wedding reception, they started to get more comfortable with one another and Nikita’s friends encouraged her to give Ant a chance because they thought he was nice and liked his family and friends.

The pair will head on their honeymoon, before testing out their relationship by moving into together. At the end of the experiment, they will get to decide whether they want to stay together or go their separate ways.

Advertisement

Married at First Sight UK airs Monday – Thursdays at 9pm on E4. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our hub for more Entertainment news.