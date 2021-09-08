Married at First Sight UK star Nikita removed from show for ‘unacceptable aggression’ off camera

Nikita Jasmine, one of the contestants in the latest season of Married At First Sight UK, has been removed from the programme following a “situation” that “escalated off camera”.

“The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond,” a Channel 4 statement read. “During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour.

“As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment. All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

A Channel 4 preview for Wednesday’s episode teased what looked like a tense dinner party with all the Married At First Sight UK couples after their honeymoons. In it, Nikita can be seen screaming at shouting at someone. It’s unclear at this stage if the incident is related to Nikita’s exit.

Nikita and Ant were one of the first to tie the knot this season, with the 26-year-old saying she was “disappointed” with her soon-to-be husband Ant, a business developer from Manchester. Things didn’t improve much during the pair’s honeymoon.

Following the news that Nikita has been removed, RadioTimes.com reached out to Channel 4 to find out what will happen to Ant.

“We will not be revealing what happens to Ant, as that would be a spoiler,” a spokesperson for the channel said.

The latest season of Married At First Sight UK has switched up its format so it’s more similar to its Australian counterpart, but fans are wondering whether the changes mean it has lost its sincerity.

