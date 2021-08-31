Who are Dan and Matt? Meet Married at first Sight UK 2021 contestants and first gay couple

Series six of Married at First Sight UK has kicked off on E4, and we’ve been introduced to some of the new couples ready to say “I do!” when they meet for the first time.

One of those couples is Dan and Matt, who are the first gay couple to be featured on the UK series.

After a failed relationship, Matt, 39, was looking for the one, while Daniel, 27, was hoping to find someone who shares similar passions to him.

In the preview of their episode, however, it looked like the duo could be struggling with their 12-year age gap.

So, will age be just a number for these two? Or could it all be over before it’s even started?

Here’s everything you need to know about Dan and Matt as they get married on the E4 dating show.

Who is Dan?

Age: 27

From: Northern Ireland

Job: Holistic Sales

Instagram: @danielmckeee

Daniel is a spiritual force to be reckoned with! He joined the show with the hopes of finding someone who share his passion for hiking, meditation, cold water swims and vegetarian living. "Married At First Sight UK is a big experience and quite nerve racking in many ways, however it is something that will allow me to shift my pattern in terms of relationships and it is a blessing to have the professional and scientific advice that will help me," he said in an interview before the show.

Who is Matt?

Age: 39

From:West Yorkshire

Job: Charity worker

Instagram: @matt_d_jameson

Matt, 39, is a charity worker. He quit his corporate career after his dad was diagnosed with prostate cancer and dedicated his life to the cause.

After a messy break up, which left him feeling heart broken and needing to re-discover himself, Matt finally felt like he was ready to find the one, who he described as someone who wants the same things and somebody to grow old with. Speaking of ahead of the series, he said: “The reason I’ve come onto the show is because I’m really wanting to meet that special person that I can start building a life with and have a family. I’m really excited.”

