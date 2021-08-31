Married at First Sight UK’s Morag expresses disappointment ahead of wedding in first look clip

Married at First Sight continues tonight with another new episode – and RadioTimes.com can reveal a first-look clip.

The video sees 34-year-old sports journalist and presenter Morag travel to her wedding with Luke, a 36-year old children’s home manager and retained fire-fighter – and it’s safe to say she’s not feeling particularly relaxed about their first encounter.

“I am so nervous, I need sanitary pads for my armpits,” she says. “What if I get there and I don’t actually like him?”

“Oh my god be fit, just please be fit,” she adds. “I desperately want it to work, I desperately want to fancy him, I desperately want to like him and I desperately want him to make me laugh.”

“I’ve lost the biggest person in my life and I want to meet someone who’s my future. If I don’t fancy him, I’m going to be really disappointed.”

The clip ends with the wedding car pulling up outside the venue, at which point Morag screams, “Oh my God, oh my God, oh my God.”

As for Luke, he’s revealed that he’s rather fussy – and has listed some of the things that would be an immediate no-no in a partner.

“I’ve also started to get around my head that at first there might not be an initial attraction between us,” he said. “There are things that would put me off, especially if she has kids of her own. That would be a deal-breaker as I want a family. It doesn’t have to be tomorrow, but I want to know we are on the same path…”

He added: “I wouldn’t like it if they smoked but I don’t think that would be a complete no.”