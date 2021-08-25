Who is Charlene Douglas? Meet new Married at First Sight UK sex and relationship therapist

Charlene Douglas is joining the experts on Married At First Sight UK when the series launches on E4 on August 30th.

Douglas hails from London and has successfully worked with many couples across her career.

Experienced in her field as a Sex and Relationship Therapist, Douglas has successfully previously appeared as a Sex Therapist on E4’s The Sex Clinic.

On her website The Intimacy Coach UK, Charlene says: “I strongly believe that intimacy is a key part of a healthy life. Every hug, kiss, or touch triggers an emotional connection and strengthens relationships. Sex can be so much more than just a physical act.”

Having “developed a practice that allows couples to connect more deeply, communicate better, build trust and enjoy love and sex”, Charlene isn’t afraid to ask tough questions.

She’ll make her debut alongside Married At First Sight Australia‘s Melanie Schilling, who also recently joined as an expert from the Australia series.

Together they’ll join returning star Paul C. Brunson (Celebs Go Dating) for the brand-new series which will take inspiration from the hit Australian version.

Schilling and Brunson will be tasked with matching a group of singles hoping to find their love match when they meet for the first time at the altar, whilst Charlene will work with the couples as they acclimatise to their new relationships and get to know their partners on a more intimate level. If they make it that far…

Speaking about her new role, Charlene said: “I am delighted to be joining this new series of Married at First Sight UK. This is a brand-new role for the show and it is important to remember that these couples have just met and are going to be getting to know each other quickly. I’m really looking forward to getting to know them all and digging deeper into their relationships and finding new ways for them to connect on a more intimate level. It’s also really interesting to bring my knowledge alongside the expertise of Mel and Paul. As a trio, I think we will make a really great team.”

Following the Australian format, rather than entering legal marriages, the couples will make a lifelong commitment to one another at a lavish ceremony, which will include all the traditional aspects of a real wedding – guests, bridal gowns, speeches and cake. After the ceremony, the couples will head on their honeymoon before moving in together in the same building as their fellow couples. The newlyweds will attend dinner parties together, and take part in commitment ceremonies where they will have to choose whether they want to stay together or part ways.

Will there be wife swapping and drink hurling like there was in the combative Australian series?

The 16 Married At First Sight UK contestants were recently unveiled, so we’ll have to wait and see who they’ll be meeting for the first time when they walk down the aisle.

Married at First Sight UK returns to Channel 4 on Monday, August 30.