Married at First Sight Australia expert joins UK version ahead of brand new series

Melanie Schilling is joining the UK version of the show, which promises to be just as wild as its Down Under incarnation.

Published:

The UK version of Married at First Sight is expected to undergo a makeover for its next season, taking inspiration from its wilder sister show, Married at First Sight Australia.

Much like in the Australian incarnation of the show, the upcoming season of Married at First Sight will see the couples make lifelong commitments to one another – rather than getting legally married – before all of them move in together following their respective honeymoons.

E4 has now revealed the show will share another similarity with its Australian cousin: dating expert Melanie Schilling. Schilling will be joining Paul C Brunson to help the fresh batch of singletons find love, and hopefully maintain it throughout the course of the new series.

She said: “I am so excited to join the super-sized UK version of our much-loved Married At First Sight. Being a part of the Australian experiment for seven seasons has taught me so much about love, marriage, relationships (and conflict) and I can’t wait to share my advice and insight with you all. I have been overwhelmed by the UK response to the Australian version on E4 and have been humbled by all the beautiful messages of support from the UK fans of the show.”

Brunson added: “Working on series five of Married At First Sight was one of the proudest moments in my career. The 75 per cent success rate we achieved with the couples as well as the fact we have the first Married at First Sight baby on the way still feels surreal. I am incredibly happy to return and be joined by Mel!”

Over the course of 20 hour-long episodes, the pair will be helping the couples stay together through the ups and downs of semi-married life.

Married at First Sight UK will air on E4 in 2021. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide or visit out Entertainment hub for more to read.

The_Lime_Agency_Mel_Schilling_19
