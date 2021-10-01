Married at First Sight final: When will E4 show’s ending air?

Over the last month, reality TV fans have been gripped by the 2021 series of Married at First Sight UK – the first season to follow the Australian version’s format, with all couples moving into a block of flats after their honeymoons and meeting up for drama-causing dinner parties.

Last night, viewers tuned into E4 expecting the highly-anticipated Married at First Sight UK finale to air but instead were greeted by a repeat of Wednesday’s episode due and left wondering whether Amy and Josh, Tayah and Adam and Morgan and Luke had decided to renew their vows after all.

Not to worry though – the finale will be coming to our screens very soon and we’ll soon know what happened to all of the Married at First Sight UK 2021 couples.

Read on to find out when exactly the Married at First Sight UK finale will air, why it wasn’t broadcast yesterday and whether the reunion episode is still on schedule.

Why did Married at First Sight UK air the wrong episode last night?

Married at First Sight UK fans tuned into last night’s episode to find it was a repeat of Episode 19 and not the highly-anticipated 2021 final.

E4 said in a statement: “Viewers might have noticed last night that instead of the eagerly anticipated finale of Married at First Sight UK, a repeat was broadcast.

“This follows the incident at the weekend which has caused ongoing technical issues for Channel 4’s services. We apologise for any disappointment this has caused.”

Married at First Sight UK final air date

Thankfully, the final of Married at First Sight UK 2021 will air tonight (Friday 1st October) at 9pm on E4.

If you’ll be sad to see the dating reality show go, then you can always tune in to Married At First Sight Afters at 10pm, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing’s AJ Odudu.

When is the Married at First Sight UK reunion?

Despite the slight change to the schedule, the Married at First Sight 2021 reunion episode will be going ahead on Monday 4th October at 9pm on E4 as planned.

The episode will see dating experts Mel Schilling, Paul C Brunson and Charlene Douglas welcome back the show’s participants for one final review as the series draws to a close.

Married at First Sight UK continues tonight at 9pm on E4.