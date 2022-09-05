Who are Kasia and Kwame? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

Last week, we met six of the Married at First Sight UK couples , and while Chanita and Jordan are continuing to warm the hearts of fans, Whitney and Duka 's relationship may not survive their South African honeymoon.

The wedding bells are ringing over on E4 tonight for the last time as the remaining two couples are introduced on Married at First Sight UK 2022 .

Meanwhile, both Thomas and Adrian and George and April appear to have jumped over the various hurdles thrown at them during their honeymoon trips and the latest pairings – Jess and Pjay and Lara and Richie – are about to jet off.

However, we still need to meet Kasia and Kwame – who are two of the last contestants to be paired together. But will they hit it off?

Here's everything we know about London-based singles Kasia and Kwame ahead of tonight's MAFS UK.

Who is Kasia?

Age: 36

Job: Businesswoman

Location: London

Instagram: @kasia.london

London-based businesswoman Kasia left school at 16 to have her first child and while she felt as though the odds were stacked against her, she managed to raise two children and launch a successful career through sheer graft and determination.

Kasia has launched her own business, a successful body contouring clinic, and now that her children are older, she wants to focus on herself and find a partner to settle down with. Despite being the boss at work, Kasia wants a man who can take the lead and shares her drive and passion.

"I'm successful in a lot of other areas in my life and I've been through a lot, but the one area that I'm not successful in is my love life," she said.

Who is Kwame?

Age: 42

Job: Business Consultant

Location: London

Instagram: @kwame.badu

London-based Kwame is a confident and sophisticated business owner who has travelled all over the world, established himself in a career, been married, had children and gotten divorced. However, while he's a self-professed ladies man with a cocky personality, he now wants another chance at finding love.

The 42-year-old came from humble beginnings and grew up lacking confidence over his appearance, but after bulking up at college, he won Mr Ghana in 2000 and is now a successful bachelor.

"It's not just a match...it's a wife," Kwame told Channel 4.

Are Kwame and Kasia still together?

While we don't officially know whether Kwame and Kasia managed to make their blind marriage work, we can get an idea of what happened by looking at their social media – and it's not looking good.

Neither of the MAFS UK contestants follow each other on Instagram and considering that most of the other couples do follow one another, that isn't the best sign. However, they could just be keeping their love under wraps so we'll have to carry on watching the show to find out for sure!

