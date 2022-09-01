Who are Jess and Pjay? Meet Married at First Sight UK couple

While we've already seen the likes of Chanita and Jordan , Duka and Whitney , Adrian and Thomas and April and George head off on their honeymoons, tonight's episode will be introducing two new couples – including Dreamboys dancer Pjay and dental hygienist Jess.

The 2022 season of Married at First Sight UK is now in full swing, with the show's first four couples meeting one another after walking down the aisle.

Reality fans may recognise Jess, who appeared on Netflix's dating show Sexy Beasts last year, so she's no stranger to a blind date – but will sparks fly with her and Pjay?

Here's everything you need to know about the couple.

Who is Jess?

Age: 31

Job: Dental hygenist

Location: Cambridgeshire

Instagram: @jesspotter_xx

Jess is a 31-year-old dental hygienist who is looking for a future partner who can match her fun, outgoing energy. She's not afraid to do something that will make her look silly and will happily get up on a table and start dancing, but if she's annoyed with someone, then they will know about it.

The Cambridgeshire-based single has admitted that her previous approach to doing what she wants without thinking about the consequences has landed her in trouble with relationships in the past, while she has a habit of moving quickly into relationships.

A big Harry Potter fan, Jess will happily force her future partner to watch the films and wear one of her cloaks. "On dating apps, people just want to get their leg over – they don't want to settle down. I want to settle down!" she told E4.

Who is Pjay?

Age: 31

Job: Dreamboys dancer

Location: Birmingham

Instagram: @pjayfinch

Birmingham-based Pjay is a dancer and performer who is ready to find love with someone with whom he can create a peaceful and loving environment. Performing with the world famous group Dreamboys, Pjay has never been short of attention but has struggled to find the right person, with his job often being a barrier.

The 31-year-old has said that his ex-partners have struggled with trust, but he believes in providing reassurance when he's off touring and performing for screaming fans. As for Jess, she'll need the approval of Pjay's mother and sister, who are his best friends and to whom he tells everything.

"I want to find out who I really am," Pjay told E4. "I've got a lot of love to give and I just want to give it 110 per cent."

Are Jess and Pjay still together?

We'll have to keep watching Married at First Sight UK to find out whether the couple make it down the aisle, particularly as neither of them give much away on social media.

However, both Jess and Pjay still follow each other on Instagram – so at least that's a good sign!

