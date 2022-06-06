During the season, fans will get to vote for a series of things, including new bombshell arrivals, dumpings and ultimately the Love Island winners .

ITV's Love Island is back for season 8, with 11 new singletons making their way into the villa from Monday 6th June.

This year, a new Love Island twist was introduced, allowing viewers to vote for who they think should couple up out of the starting Love Island 2022 line-up.

As season 8 begins, here's all the information you need on how to vote.

How to vote on Love Island 2022

Voting on Love Island is pretty simple! The easiest way is to download the Love Island app from your phone's app store.

The app is suitable for iOS 9+ and later models, as well as Android (Android 4.4.x or later).

To vote, viewers must access the voting section on the app.

Users with the iOS app will be prompted to authenticate their device using your Apple ID in order to be able to vote.

You will only have to do this once per device and you will not be charged. Authentication is done solely to enable you to be able to vote. This will occur automatically for those with the Android version of the app.

Voting will take place throughout the season, and viewers will be informed when voting will take place during the episodes. Voting events will start automatically and will appear at the bottom of the app screen.

Laura Whitmore on Love Island 2022. ITV / Lifted Entertainment

The vote will be opened for a period of time, with the closing time specified on screen. If you're watching on catch-up, the vote may have already closed, so be mindful of this.

You’ll only be able to vote once per voting event per eligible device, unless otherwise specified. Voting via the app is free.

And if you change your mind on a vote, not to worry! On any given vote you are given the option to confirm or cancel your selection at the end. Once you have confirmed your vote, you cannot cancel or change it.

For more information on voting, visit the official ITV site.

Love Island 2022 begins on Monday 6th June at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.