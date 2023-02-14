The reality show – a spin-off of the popular The Masked Singer – will be rested in 2023 in order to clear space in the schedules for the Rugby World Cup, but it has not been cancelled for good and could be set to make a return next year.

Reports that The Masked Dancer has been axed by ITV are wide of the mark, RadioTimes.com understands.

The news comes following suggestions that the broadcaster could be cancelling the series. However, this does not appear to be the case and ITV has confirmed the Masked franchise in general remains an important part of its entertainment schedule, with a number of themed specials expected to air later in 2023.

As with its sister show, The Masked Dancer sees a number of famous faces wear elaborate costumes and provide clues as to their real identities before taking to the stage to perform.

The two shows also share a host in Joel Dommett, while the most recent judging panel consisted of Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Oti Mabuse, and Peter Crouch.

The first season of The Masked Dancer was eventually won by gymnast Louis Smith, who beat Bonnie Langford and Take That's Howard Donald in the final, while Glee star Heather Morris was victorious in season 2 ahead of Australian actor Adam Garcia and former Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli.

Other big names to have appeared on the show during its run include Craig Revel Horwood, Eddie the Eagle, Stacey Dooley, and Kimberley Walsh.

