But a heart-to-heart with stepdaughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) led to a tentative reconciliation, with Lexi planning to scatter late mum Lola's (Danielle Harold) ashes in the Square.

As Lola's widower, Jay couldn't face saying goodbye; and things went from bad to worse when George Knight (Colin Salmon) kicked him out after finding drugs in his bag and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) barred him from the pub.

Meanwhile, Billy urged Jay to use Lola's strength, just like he had told Billy to on the day of her funeral. He then sent Jay back to Ben and his husband Callum Highway's (Tony Clay) flat to look through Lola's things to find Lexi something of hers to wear.

Jay broke down in tears as he gazed at Lola's headbands and found a pair of her hoop earrings put aside for Lexi "for when she's old enough".

Unable to cope, Jay took the drugs in his possession, and Ben and Billy later found him unconscious. With Lexi in the next room, her other stepdad Callum was forced to make sure she didn't see Jay in such an awful state, while Ben raged at Jay.

An argument broke out when Billy and Ben condemned Jay's actions, and he lashed out by recalling their own past destructive behaviour. But when Jay grabbed the urn of Lola's ashes and Billy insisted Jay wasn't taking them, the urn was dropped, with the ashes spilling all over the floor.

Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) knew something terrible had happened with Jay. BBC

With that, a broken Billy sent Jay away for good, while Lexi was distraught to see what had happened to her mum's remains.

Jay decided to go to Margate, the location of one of his final happy memories with Lola; but he rejected Gina's support, agreeing with George that he couldn't bring her down with him.

Jay drove off in one of the cars from his lot, but Gina panicked when the police arrived at The Vic looking for Jay's next of kin - the late Lola. They wouldn't talk to anyone else until police detective Callum stepped in. It was left to Callum to tell Ben and Billy that Jay had been in an accident. Will Jay survive?

