Ben refused, and while he and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) tried to cheer Lexi up to no avail, Jay got the number of a drug dealer from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

But Gina Knight (Francesca Henry) found Jay with the drugs and confiscated them.

Gina took Jay to The Vic so he could have a shower and some food, and helped him plan how to make up with Lexi.

Bringing a memory box to the flat, Gina tricked her way in with Jay, who pleaded for a chance to talk to Lexi.

It was only thanks to Callum and Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) that Jay was allowed the time to sit down and explain himself to the young girl.

Jay gently told Lexi that sometimes adults didn't deal with their grief properly by talking, adding that he met Nadine, who reminded him of Lola - who he missed so much.

Lexi asked if Nadine was Jay's new girlfriend, and Jay replied that he was simply feeling lost when he slept with Nadine.

Ben tried to intervene, telling Jay his time was up, but Lexi stopped him. She then announced that she knew the following day would be a year since Lola's diagnosis, so she wanted to scatter her ashes the same day.

Jay Brown wants to do his best by stepdaughter Lexi Pearce. BBC

The family emotionally agreed when they saw how important this was to Lexi, but Jay struggled to accept the decision.

He returned to The Vic with Gina, who kindly offered to attend the ceremony with him and told him everything would be okay.

But, left alone, Jay was upset to read some messages from Lexi about the occasion. Finding the drugs in Gina's coat pocket, will Jay take them and ruin all the progress he's just made?

