Now it seems that one of the potential suspects to meet his maker is on his way back to Walford in the form of villain Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo).

A set photo posted by a cast member in a video montage on TikTok has been circulating on social media since Saturday 21st October 2023 and shows the bar of the Queen Vic pub and is mostly centred on the image of the late character Lola Pearce-Brown (Danielle Harold), who passed away in June this year.

Christmas decorations matching those seen in the flash-forward can also be seen and fans have been aware that the soap has been filming what appears to be the upcoming Christmas wedding between Sharon and her on-off partner Keanu Taylor (Danny Walters).

However, in the background of the image, leaning against the bar appears to be actor Matt Di Angelo back in his role as Dean Wicks.

The BBC declined to comment on the photo when approached by RadioTimes.com but that has not stopped those in the EastEnders fanbase from commenting on the development.

Fans have already been speculating that Dean could be a potential return to the soap ever since the flash-forward episode in February which saw Linda panic when she saw a social media image confirming her former mother-in-law Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) had reunited off-screen with Dean - Linda's brother-in-law and the man who raped her in the Queen Vic kitchen in 2014.

Dean never was brought to justice for his crime and went on to torment the Carters and attempt to rape Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons), try to kill Shirley herself, and narrowly avoid a lengthy prison sentence in 2016 before departing Walford - seemingly for good.

Executive producer Chris Clenshaw has already teased that this Halloween, Linda will receive a surprise.

Will Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) receive an unwelcome blast from the past? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Speaking to Inside Soap, Clenshaw said: "Poor Linda's struggling this Halloween as it's the first one without Mick; obviously she wasn't with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in the Vic.

"So, she's trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn't bargain for..."

Could Dean be back in time for Halloween on Albert Square?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

