He made a surprise return to Walford earlier this year, and his timing was certainly intriguing. So, is Ryan the murder victim? Read on as we explore all the clues.

Is Ryan Malloy the dead body in EastEnders at Christmas? All the clues and theories

Timing of his comeback

Neil McDermott as Ryan Malloy in EastEnders. BBC

Just before EastEnders gathered together a group of wronged women, including Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner), Ryan made a brief but eventful return to Albert Square.

The timing of this, and the fact that Ryan's behaviour was appalling - as his nasty side was witnessed by Lily (Lillia Turner), the daughter he shares with Stacey - only made us suspect Ryan as the potential murder victim by the time that flash-forward aired...

Lacey Turner as Stacey Slater in EastEnders. BBC/Kieron McCarron/Matt Burlem/Amy Sharp

During the same episode that aired the flash-forward, Stacey was heard saying that she'd "love to throttle" Ryan, after he demanded to have Lily over this Christmas - despite his attitude upsetting Lily.

At the time, Kat Mitchell (Jessie Wallace) planned her wedding to Phil (Steve McFadden) for 25th December, so that Lily would be able to stay in Walford.

But with the nuptials going ahead already, Ryan could get back in touch and insist on picking Lily up. Could a fight between him and Stacey turn physical, seeing her act on her earlier remark?

Blood on Stacey's hands

The EastEnders Six stand over a dead body at the Queen Vic. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

We've already considered that the blood on Stace's hands during the flash-forward could link her to her stalker Theo Hawthorne (William Ellis). But after recent events, might Theo still be around by Christmas?

Therefore, the blood could instead be a hint that Stacey is connected to a different character - and with Stacey and the rest of 'The Six' toasting that men should "get what they deserve", we can see Ryan fitting the bill if he turns on Stacey once more.

Whitney's New Year exit

Shona McGarty as Whitney Dean in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Star Shona McGarty is definitely exiting EastEnders next year, but what if Whit's departure ties in with the possible death of her big brother Ryan? She wasn't impressed to witness some of his vile behaviour back in February, but we know she is still in touch with him.

Still, RadioTimes.com has been speculating that there could be a seventh lady on the scene of the murder, and Whit could be present, and find herself involved in an altercation after witnessing far too many evil men in her time.

If she's not there, though, the possibility of Ryan being murdered could still play a part in her exit, with it being one bad memory too many for her to stick around for.

Suit of armour

There's a suit of armour behind Stacey during the flash-forward that we've been pondering over rather a lot, as it hints at a saviour for an in-distress Stace.

With this placing Stacey central to the story, it's yet another clue that Ryan could be the one to end up murdered at Christmas, with Theo perhaps being too obvious a choice.

With Ryan absent for several months, it would be quite the twist, yet believable, to see him make another volatile cameo, with fatal consequences.

