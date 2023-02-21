It's been a number of years since Dean Wicks last appeared in EastEnders , but viewers have been left wondering whether he may be on his way back to Walford after a shocking update.

Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) spotted some photos of mother-in-law Shirley Carter (Linda Henry) that Shirl's daughter Carly Wicks (Kellie Shirley) had posted online, but one image showed Dean in the background, which left Linda shaken. Dean is the man who raped Linda years earlier, and she had hoped never to see his face again.

But before we consider whether Dean may be returning to the BBC soap, let's delve into his story. Read on for a reminder of his time in Albert Square.

What happened to Dean in EastEnders?

Matt Di Angelo as Dean Wicks in EastEnders. BBC

When Dean first arrived in 2006, he was a troublemaking charmer. His dad Kevin Wicks (Phil Daniels) was killed, and mum Shirley had been absent in his life for years. But Dean first showed worrying signs of his future actions when he spiked Stacey Slater's (Lacey Turner) drink and framed Bradley Branning (Charlie Clements) for what he'd done.

Later, when Shirl wanted to reconnect with her children, Dean reacted violently and pinned his mum against a wall. He spent some years away before returning in 2014 and he bonded with his family, with Shirley now living at The Vic with son Mick (Danny Dyer) - who had yet to be revealed as such. Towards the end of the year, Dean was left alone with Linda who offered him comfort when Shirl fled from police after shooting Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden).

Dean then tried to have sex with Linda, and when she tried to stop him, he raped her. Months later, and now pregnant, Linda found the strength to confide in Mick. When Mick violently attacked Dean, Shirley screamed that the two men were brothers, leaving the Carters in further shock. Dean was arrested and bailed, and Shirley refused to believe that he had assaulted Linda. Later, Mick had another showdown with Dean in which it appeared he had killed his brother. But the latter returned, and Shirley put a stop to his plans to skip bail by heading abroad.

When Linda gave birth to baby Ollie, Dean believed the baby was his - but Mick sought out the paperwork with his brother's blood group which allowed him to prove that Dean was definitely not the father. However, Dean then learned that a previous fling with Shabnam Masood (Rakhee Thakrar) had conceived a daughter, Jade Green (Amaya Edward).

Dean later went on to date Roxy Mitchell (Rita Simons), but as his temper led to several incidents, he went on to sexually assault her. Shirley finally saw her son for who he was, resulting in a tense episode which saw Mick, Dean and Shirley end up in peril in a lake. Mick saved Shirl, but as Dean almost succumbed to drowning, Mick vowed not to let him escape justice as he saved his life.

Dean was soon re-arrested and held on remand. He pleaded not guilty in court and was acquitted of attempted rape, but left the country, banished from ever returning. Might we see him again?

Is Dean returning to EastEnders?

We've already pondered whether Dean could be involved in EastEnders' huge Christmas twist, perhaps as the victim in the shocking new 'whodunnit'. But whether he ends up a murder victim or not, could Dean be on his way back?

This would open up another chapter for long-suffering Linda, who has been rocked by the revelation that Shirley has apparently been reunited with Dean. Given that Dean was never punished for his actions, it might be just the right time to bring him back so that justice can finally be served - one way or another.

There have, as yet, been no direct hints that Di Angelo is set to reprise his role. But with his name cropping up in such a distressing way as Linda's discovery intertwined with the murderous twist, perhaps EastEnders is planning to spring Dean on us. We'll update this page if further news comes to light.

If you have been affected by any of the issues discussed in this article, you can seek help and support by visiting Rape Crisis or calling 0808 500 2222. You can also visit Victim Support and the NHS website.

