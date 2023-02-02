In the culmination of a dramatic storyline, Mick Carter ended up in a cliffside confrontation with his new wife Janine (Charlie Brooks), after he discovered she had framed his ex Linda (Kellie Bright) for drink driving.

Danny Dyer has addressed the possibility of returning to the EastEnders cast someday, after the fate of his character was left ambiguous in his exit episode last Christmas.

The fight ended with Janine driving her car off a cliff, with herself and Linda inside, prompting Mick to dive into the water in an attempt to save them. When he did not re-emerge, authorities concluded he had drowned.

However, with no body found, there's every chance that Mick could return to Albert Square in the future, with YouTube channel iFL TV referencing a similar story centred around Harold Bishop (Ian Smith) on Aussie soap Neighbours.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"A few people have mentioned him to me because he died, didn't he? And then he came back, washed up funnily enough... he lost his memory," he said

When pressed on if Mick could have a similar comeback, Dyer said: "Who knows? They've kept it open. I could turn up in three years smothered in seaweed."

Dyer also spoke candidly about some of the reasons why he decided to leave the soap at this stage, citing his character's direction and viewership concerns as influencing factors.

Danny Dyer as Mick Carter in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

"I didn't quite know how [Mick's final scenes were] gonna go down," he said. "I felt my character had lost his way. I didn't quite know who I was playing anymore, it was a really odd thing.

"I'm very grateful for that job. It was a good gig, but now it's time to move on. I wanna get out again and make some low-budget films."

Dyer added: "All I got for the past couple of years was, 'You still in that EastEnders? I don't watch it anymore.' Constantly. That was the thing," he continued.

"It was more like people didn't watch it anymore. [I got that from] a lot of young people, young people don't watch it."

Read more:

EastEnders is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.