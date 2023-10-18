But after The Sun published some new pictures of the cast filming Sharon's Christmas wedding, one eagle-eyed EastEnders viewer pointed out a new clue.

Photos show Keanu dressed in a dark grey suit, suggesting that he could be Sharon's groom. And as the fan @keanustaylor posted on social platform X, which was recently rebranded from Twitter, the mystery corpse's suit is black – as seen when Sharon checks the pulse in the flash-forward.

Does this confirm that Keanu will not be the body on the floor of The Queen Vic at the end of the year?

Well, let's delve into what we know. The sleeve of that suit on Christmas Day is indeed black, so this glimpse of Keanu's outfit for the same day very much hints that he's not the victim.

After all, although Keanu needs to face consequences for his actions, he's certainly not a villain in comparison to other possible victims, like Nish Panesar (Navin Chowdhry), Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) or Dean Wicks (Matt Di Angelo), who have yet to be punished for their vile acts.

Also, actor Walters will only have been back on-screen for a year when these scenes air, and there are still many fans heavily invested in 'Sheanu'. Would EastEnders risk that following and have Sharon involved in Keanu's death?

But it would be remiss of us to make assumptions so quickly. Could the lighting in that flash-forward sequence have affected what we saw? Keanu's suit may not be black, but it's a very dark grey, so this could be an ambiguous point.

The EastEnders Six stand over the body. BBC

Not convinced? How about a more simple explanation – Keanu might change into a different suit during the course of the episode in question, for any number of reasons. Let's not forget that, as it stands, Keanu is currently trying to manipulate Sharon back into a relationship with him so he can take their son Albie.

Just how far might his scheme go? He could be planning to run off with Albie, and decide that changing into a black suit would help him blend in to do so.

There's also a chance that Keanu appearing to be the groom could be a red herring. EastEnders is making every effort to keep this storyline under wraps as we edge closer to Christmas, so perhaps we shouldn't jump to conclusions that Keanu is definitely the one to marry Sharon...

