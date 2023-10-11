Karen's son Keanu (Danny Walters) shares his son Albie with Sharon, who was furious when Keanu took him out for the day without speaking to her first, and also having Albie's ear pierced.

As Keanu stewed over Sharon's warning, Karen was equally incensed with her attitude, feeling that Sharon was blocking Keanu's access maliciously. Meanwhile, Mitch Baker (Roger Griffiths) urged Keanu to apologise to Sharon, telling him that he had messed up with Albie.

Keanu did tell Sharon he regretted his actions, but she said they needed a third party to mediate an agreement about their son. Keanu was not happy with this, and relayed the latest update to Karen and Mitch.

Karen was sceptical, pointing out that she hardly ever saw other sons Chatham and Riley. But Keanu decided to trust Sharon, ordering his mum to back off. In the gym office, Karen followed Keanu to the meeting with Sharon and her solicitor, where Karen told Sharon that she'd "have her" if she was up to no good.

Karen couldn't resist butting in, and Keanu questioned Sharon having the final say over Albie. The solicitor reminded them that Keanu's name wasn't on the birth certificate, and Sharon suggested that he was unreliable.

Sharon went on to reveal that she was taking a job she'd been offered in Abu Dhabi, and Keanu demanded access to Albie every week. Karen continued to add fuel to the fire, and Keanu told Sharon he wouldn't allow her to take his son away.

Karen felt strongly that Keanu was being cut out of Albie's life, and rejected Mitch's idea to get help from citizen's advice. Karen headed to The Vic to appeal to Sharon, but was riled by her attitude. Sharon called the Taylors "animals", while Karen called her a "hag".

Sharon then launched a scathing verbal attack on Karen, and Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) later told Sharon that she had gone too far.

But back at home, Karen was out for revenge. With Keanu certain that Sharon still loved him, Karen instructed him to use that to his advantage and marry Sharon so he could get legal rights to Albie – and take her for everything she's got!

Will their scheme pay off? Does this mean Keanu is Sharon's Christmas groom? And will this lead to Karen's exit?

