And it seems as though things are about to get a whole lot more complicated for Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) this Halloween.

Speaking to Inside Soap about what's to come over the coming months, Eastenders boss Chris Clenshaw was asked if there were any horrors coming up in time for spooky season.

Clenshaw revealed: "Poor Linda's struggling this Halloween as it's the first one without Mick; obviously she wasn't with Mick this time last year, but Halloween was very much their thing, and something they did together in the Vic.

"So, she's trying her best to make a go of things, but she gets one hell of a surprise that she doesn't bargain for..."

Kellie Bright as Linda Carter in EastEnders. BBC

It's not been an easy time as of late for Linda, who has had to deal with the presumed death of Mick (Danny Dyer) and has also welcomed the Knight family into the Vic, the pub she used to run alongside her own immediate family.

But lest we forget that Linda also finds herself in the exciting Christmas flash-forward alongside Sharon Watts, Denise Fox, Suki Panesar and Kathy Beale - who were seen in the February episode standing over a corpse on Christmas Day in the Vic.

In terms of who it could be, well, that remains a mystery - with current fan theories whirring around the likes of Ravi Gulati, Theo Hawthorne, Rocky Cotton and even a returning Dean Wicks, Linda’s rapist and brother-in-law.

Word on The Street(s), direct to your inbox We've got spoilers, gossip and exclusive interviews for you. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com exclusively about the upcoming mystery Christmas storyline, Bright said of the possibility of Dean Wicks returning: "I’d be totally up for him coming back as it creates drama and story.

"Linda has processed the rape and managed to get on with her life pretty well, [though] it has come out in other ways like her alcoholism.

"But she’s okay because Dean’s not there. If he suddenly walked through the door, it would be very confronting. I wonder what that would do to her."

At the time of the interview in June, Bright did admit that things would only continue to get more exciting on the storyline front the closer we get to Christmas.

She revealed: "It has been quiet on the flash-forward front lately, but it will ramp up come September time going into the autumn. That’s when you’ll see all that stuff come to the fore again, then we’ll have a big build-up to Christmas."

So, could we be getting a blast from the past returning to shock Linda this Halloween? While there's been nothing confirmed as of writing, we'll just have to wait and see what's in store for the long-running character.

More like this

Read more:

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer. Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.