Finally, Sharon Watts (Letitia Dean) makes a big decision that will affect Keanu Taylor's (Danny Walters) place in their son Albie's life.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers from 23rd - 26th October 2023.

4 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Troubled Jay Brown has an accident after being disowned

Jay is shunned from his family. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Jay wakes up after a night of booze and drugs, and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) senses something is wrong. Jay confesses to taking drugs, but leaves out his meetings with Nadine (Jazzy Phoenix); and Billy is heartbroken by Jay's turmoil.

Billy tries to rally the family together at The Vic, but Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) soon reveals all about Nadine, unaware daughter Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) is listening. Lexi is reeling and leaves abruptly, and the family follow her, shunning Jay over his behaviour.

Jay desperately tries to make amends, but Ben and his husband Callum Highway (Tony Clay) shut him out to protect Lexi. Jay gets a dealer's number from Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara) and picks up more drugs, but is found at the car lot by Gina, who confiscates the drugs and offers him a bed for the night at The Vic.

Gina convinces Jay to return to Ben and Callum's flat, putting a plan into action to speak to Lexi. Ben and Billy are reluctant, but Jay finally has an honest conversation with Lexi. However, events clearly spiral, as a groggy Jay wakes at the pub, where Gina's dad George (Colin Salmon) fears Jay is having a negative influence on her.

Jay drinks himself into oblivion before George kicks him out after finding drugs in his belongings, and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) bars him. Jay then bumps into Keanu, and the pair almost fight. Jay is overcome with emotion while looking at late wife Lola's (Danielle Harold) things, and Ben and Gina find him unconscious on the sofa having taken more drugs.

Billy is disgusted, and a huge row erupts between him and Jay. Billy orders Jay out of their lives for good, so a heartbroken Jay decides to drive to Margate against Gina's wishes.

But later, the police arrive at The Vic looking for Jay's next of kin - he's been in an accident! Billy, Ben and Callum are horrified by the news, but the police won't give them any details on whether he's alive as none of them are his next of kin. Will Jay survive?

2. Cindy Beale's behaviour pits her against the Knights amid new mystery

Cindy has another setback. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

George, Gina and Anna take a trip down memory lane when items from the Marbella bar are delivered to The Vic. Cindy attempts to join in, but emotions get the better of her.

Cindy is touched when George invites her back once she's ready - but Cindy soon shows her true colours once more by tearing into Elaine Peacock (Harriet Thorpe) outside the pub in front of a horrified George and Anna, who dismiss her again.

Cindy is full of regret over her actions, and Anna avoids her. Cindy tries to make peace by inviting Elaine to lunch, but at Walford East, it's icy between the pair. Can they build bridges?

Cindy later meets the other bidder for the pawnshop, and suggests splitting their offer to go into business together. Ian (Adam Woodyatt) is not keen, but Cindy asks him to trust her, as the mystery buyer is an ex-resident of Walford! But who is it?

Amid the news about Jay, Gina blames George and the Mitchells and heads to the wrong hospital to look for Jay. Cindy seizes her opportunity and offers to drive her daughter. Will her gesture help?

3. Suki Panesar clashes with Priya Nandra-Hart

Balvinder Sopal as Suki, Navin Chowdhry as Nish and Sophie Khan Levy as Priya in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Suki and Priya clash on their different values and they both try to one up each other. Priya attempts to win Nish (Navin Chowdhry) round by flirting, and the pair go clothes shopping.

Suki is left shocked by Nish's new look, and she and Priya continue to irritate each other as the week goes on.

Nish gives Priya a job at the Minute Mart, which sounds like a recipe for disaster - can she and Suki find common ground?

4. Sharon Watts cuts Keanu Taylor out of Albie's future

Letitia Dean as Sharon Watts and Danny Walters as Keanu Taylor in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Sharon is bemused by Reiss Colwell's (Jonny Freeman) 'Make Your Own Will' birthday gift, but it gives her food for thought.

Meanwhile, a scheming Karen Taylor (Lorraine Stanley) spots a smitten Whitney Dean (Shona McGarty) and Zack Hudson (James Farrar) as they excitedly prepare for the next stage of their fostering application.

Karen tries to pull on Zack's heartstrings in an attempt to help Keanu get access to Albie. Keanu and Zack have an emotional conversation, and Zack reasons that he's a good dad, convincing Sharon to put Keanu's name on Albie's birth certificate.

But after Sharon witnesses Keanu's altercation with Jay, she decides against making him Albie's legal guardian if anything happens to her, telling Keanu she's chosen Zack instead. But how might this affect the Taylors' plot against Sharon?

EastEnders airs Mondays to Thursdays at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

